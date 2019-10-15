Proposed Cat Cafe Sparks Zoning Debate At Borough Council Meeting

The saga of the request for a zoning amendment that would allow for the opening of a Cat Cafe at 660 College Ave. continued at Monday’s Borough Council meeting, with council members expressing concern over the amendment of the area’s under-revision zoning code.

Council members did not vote to pass or block the amendment. Instead, they voted to allow for a public hearing on the amendment to be held December 2. The motion passed 6-1.

Sharon Myers submitted the request last month. It was initially discussed by Council at a meeting on September 9, but further discussion was deferred to the Borough Planning Commission, which provided comments and additional information to Council at prior meetings.

In order for Myers to open the cafe, which would operate as a standard cafe with the addition of adoptable cats roaming around inside, Council would need to approve a zoning amendment that would affect the entire Urban Village district in which the property lies. Because current zoning code dictates that animals can’t be boarded overnight in the district, the amendment is necessary if the cafe is to open.

Council President Evan Myers commented first on the matter to clarify that Sharon Myers is his niece. He said that he, Borough Solicitor Terry Williams, and Borough Manager Tom Fountaine had decided that his involvement in the consideration of the Cat Cafe was not a conflict of interest because he had no direct involvement in its founding.

Councilwoman Theresa Lafer then pointed out that the passage of the amendment would be an example of “spot zoning,” in which a small section or specific property of an already zoned area is granted an exception to the code.

“We’re in the process, with several-year effort, to finally fix our messed up zoning,” Lafer said. “And here we’ve come along and are being asked to change the zoning for one building.”

Lafer also reminded her colleagues of historical challenges Council has faced in passing animal boarding-related legislation.

“Consistency is not the hobgoblin of little minds, it is the base on which we build our zoning and our community,” she said.

“Spot zoning is bad, always,” she added. Lafer’s vote was the single opposition to the allowance of a hearing.

State College Planning Director Ed Leclear clarified that if the amendment were passed, it would apply to all properties within the Urban Village district, not a single property.

“I think we will learn a lot when we hear from the public about this,” said councilwoman Cathy Dauler before she voted in favor of the hearing. “Until that time, I think we are required to reserve our judgement.”

About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

