The Greatest (And Cutest) Penn State Babies: Part One

After asking you folks last week to submit your cutest stories and photos of Penn State kids, we spent an embarrassing amount of hours drooling over how adorable they were. Penn State families truly go above and beyond with some of our submissions featuring babies who were just hours old.

With the dozens of submissions we received, we decided to break this story up into parts. Now join me in squealing over some kiddos who just couldn’t get any cuter if they tried.

Kore: Submitted By Kristin Pastva (Event Management Specialist in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences)

As little Kore Pastva learned in 2013, when he was just four months old, you’re never too young to fall in love with the Nittany Lion. Is he a future Nittany Lion mascot in the making?

Emmett and Lucy: Submitted By Hunter and Michele Livinghood (Class of 2001)

Siblings Lucy (four years old) and Emmett (two months) were born into a family that has been bleeding blue & white for generations. They are the children of two alumni and likely Penn Staters, classes of 2037 and 2041.

Levi and Luke: Submitted By Rachel Dillon

Levi and Luke Dillon (eight years old) have been Penn State fans since birth. Their Papa graduated from Penn State in 1977 alum, and accompanied them to their first game in the picture below.

Jack: Submitted by Lynnie Hastings (Class of 2014))

At only 11 months old, Jack Hastings has already been to two tailgates this year! This kid already knows where the best place to spend your Saturdays is.

Lennon: Submitted By Jessica McKeon (Class of 2011)

Little Lennon, age two, is apparently a tailgate crasher, says his mom. Keep your cheese curls and blueberries hidden, because Lennon is on the lookout!

Nolan: Submitted By Hilary Lewandowski (Class of 2014)

Nolan, pictured here at three-and-a-half months old, got to witness his first Penn State victory (of many) this August when the Nittany Lions beat Idaho 79-7 to start the season. What an awesome first game!

Emerson: Submitted By Stephen and Sarah Maile (Class of 2000 and 1998)

Emerson, pictured here at age three, got quite the visit from some Penn State cheerleaders at the 2015 Blue-White Game. If this treat wasn’t enough to make him fall in love with (hopefully) his future alma mater, we don’t know what will.

Christopher: Submitted By Chris Elwell (Class of 2011)

Christopher Thomas Elwell, now four and a half months old, has been sporting Penn State gear since his first night in the hospital (pictured below). Christopher’s dad told us that his mom and aunt have been trying to push Ohio State on the little guy, but we will certainly not let that happen!

Stay tuned until next week for part 2 of your adorable Penn State kids, and if you still want to submit your little one, click here!

About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

