Ali Krieger To Speak At Penn State October 18

Former Penn State women’s soccer star and now two-time world champion Ali Krieger will be the keynote speaker of an event hosted by an assortment of campus orgs on Friday, October 18 to kick off White Out weekend.

This keynote event will be hosted by University Park Undergraduate Association, Student Programming Association, Panhellenic Council, Gender Equity Center, Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity, Lion Ambassadors, and the Blue and White Society. It is part of a larger university-wide celebration known as “Celebrate State,” which aims to engage and empower a multitude of communities within the larger Penn State community.

According to a release from UPUA, Krieger will discuss gender equity and her story regarding adversity and LGBTQ issues at the event, which will take place at 5 p.m. in Alumni Hall. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., and tickets, which are funded by your student-initiated fee, are available for pick-up in the SPA office located in 226 HUB.

“It is our hope this speaker event will energize and empower the student population to discover unique possibilities during their time at Penn State and achieve their dreams beyond their time here at the university,” the release said.

Now that we know Krieger will be in town, are the betting odds changing on who’s going to the be the guest picker at College GameDay?

