College GameDay Bringing Cornhole Tournament To HUB Lawn

ESPN’s College GameDay might be a show primarily focused on football, but one of the most beloved American pastimes out there will also be on its mind this weekend.

GameDay will host a cornhole tournament in Happy Valley for the third consecutive year. This year’s tournament will take place from 1:30-3 p.m. Friday, October 18 on the HUB Lawn.

As always, there’s a lot on the line throughout this year’s cornhole tournament, which you can register for the tournament here. The winning team will receive a pair of backstage passes to the Saturday morning broadcast of College GameDay. In addition to the grand prize, some of the other top teams in the tournament have received an assortment of other prizes — including officially-branded College GameDay cornhole boards — in years past.

ESPN and College GameDay held cornhole tournaments on Old Main Lawn in 2017 and 2018. The tournament field was limited to just 64 teams in both years, so you and a buddy should get yourselves signed up for the competition as soon as you possibly can.

Wednesday was a cold, rainy day in Happy Valley, but that didn’t stop the GameDay crew from officially arriving at the HUB Lawn in the morning. GameDay’s trucks pulled off some impressive backing-up from College Ave. in order to get things started.

If you thought playing cornhole at a tailgate was just a bit of pointless fun, you were wrong. This is what you’ve been training for.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]