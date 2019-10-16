ESPN College GameDay Crew Arrives At Penn State
They’re in our city.
Trucks from ESPN’s College GameDay began to arrive at Penn State Wednesday morning, backing onto HUB Lawn from College Ave. by the Nursing Sciences Building.
For the third year in a row, College GameDay will broadcast from Happy Valley before the Penn State White Out. After taping the show on Old Main Lawn during each of the last two years, the show this year will set up shop on HUB Lawn.
During each of the last two years, the trucks arrived during the evening and began set-up overnight. If all goes to plan as the last two years, crews will unload equipment throughout the day and spend Thursday building the set. However, it seems like the rain forecasted for today will continue through the night and most of tomorrow, according to AccuWeather, so how potentially inclement conditions affects set-up remains to be seen.
College GameDay officially goes live Saturday morning at 9 a.m. from HUB Lawn, where you can expect coverage and predictions from Lee Corso and the gang all morning leading up to Penn State’s White Out clash against Michigan under the lights.
We can’t say College Ave. was made for tractor trailers backing into narrow driveways, but somehow, some way, it worked. It appears truly anything can be done in the name of College GameDay.
