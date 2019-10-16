ESPN College GameDay Crew Arrives At Penn State

They’re in our city.

Trucks from ESPN’s College GameDay began to arrive at Penn State Wednesday morning, backing onto HUB Lawn from College Ave. by the Nursing Sciences Building.

Look who has arrived. pic.twitter.com/yLazGLTFjk — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 16, 2019

For the third year in a row, College GameDay will broadcast from Happy Valley before the Penn State White Out. After taping the show on Old Main Lawn during each of the last two years, the show this year will set up shop on HUB Lawn.

During each of the last two years, the trucks arrived during the evening and began set-up overnight. If all goes to plan as the last two years, crews will unload equipment throughout the day and spend Thursday building the set. However, it seems like the rain forecasted for today will continue through the night and most of tomorrow, according to AccuWeather, so how potentially inclement conditions affects set-up remains to be seen.

College GameDay officially goes live Saturday morning at 9 a.m. from HUB Lawn, where you can expect coverage and predictions from Lee Corso and the gang all morning leading up to Penn State’s White Out clash against Michigan under the lights.

We can’t say College Ave. was made for tractor trailers backing into narrow driveways, but somehow, some way, it worked. It appears truly anything can be done in the name of College GameDay.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

College GameDay To Set Up Shop On HUB Lawn College GameDay will move to the HUB lawn after spending the past two White Out weekends on Old Main lawn.