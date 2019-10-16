First Phase Of North Atherton Street Project Finally Nearing Completion

Local commuters and motorists will soon enjoy a smoother, shorter daily drive with fewer orange traffic cones in their way, as extensive construction on the road that connects State College to the rest of Pennsylvania is almost completed.

The North Atherton Street Project, which began in early 2018, is intended to bring new infrastructure updates, widened curbs, and an improved traffic flow to the old road. Now, after almost two years of construction that has caused stress for the road’s nearly 20,000 daily commuters, PennDOT reports that the project is 90% complete.

The installment of pavement markings on the road has been completed, and will no longer cause lane closures, according to a release. In addition, the update reveals that PennDOT expects a majority of the project to be finished in November. The speed limit reduction to 25 miles per hour from Aaron Drive to the State College Borough line near Mitchell Avenue will remain in place until then.

Image: PennDOT and the Centre Regional Planning Agency.

This isn’t the end of Atherton Street construction, however. As Phase II construction winds down for 2019, PennDOT released expectations for the next portion of the project. In May 2020, work is scheduled to begin on Atherton Street from Park Avenue down to Curtin Road and is expected to be completed by June.

The next phase will include paving and infrastructure upgrades, among other updates, that will likely cause further delays. It just truly never ends.

About the Author

Josh Portney Josh Portney is a freshman studying Broadcast Journalism. Like many Penn State students, he's from "outside Philly," and is therefore a diehard fan of the Phillies, Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Union (in that order). He'll defend Wawa to the very end and is always down for a hoagie, not a sub. Send any questions or Philly sports conspiracy theories to @jdp2008 on Twitter.

