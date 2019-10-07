Sean Clifford Named Rose Bowl’s Big Ten Player Of The Week

Penn State football quarterback Sean Clifford was named the Rose Bowl’s Big Ten player of the week following his performance in the Nittany Lions’ 35-7 victory over Purdue.

264 yards passing

4 total touchdowns

Leads Big Ten with 261.3 passing yards per game

#RoseBowl @bigten Player of the Week



Congrats to @PennStateFball QB, @seancliff14! pic.twitter.com/QV6nIv5zqr — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) October 7, 2019

Clifford earned the distinction after an impressive performance last Saturday in which he threw for 264 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception against the Boilermakers. He completed 20 of his 29 passing attempts while also adding 33 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The redshirt sophomore has now passed for 1,443 yards this season and leads the Big Ten with an average of more than 260 passing yards per game so far this season. He also earned the distinction of Big Ten co-offensive player of the week following his 398-yard, three-touchdown performance against Maryland in College Park.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 186 yards and ran in four touchdowns in the Badgers’ 48-0 victory over Kent State, won the Big Ten’s offensive player of the week award over Clifford.

