Real Men On Campus: Penn State Men Go Pink For Cancer Research

Only real men wear pink, and a group of them is making a point of doing that throughout the month of October as part of the Real Men on Campus of Penn State campaign.

Many male faculty, administrators, and coaches at Penn State are wearing pink to raise money for cancer research as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Donations benefit the American Cancer Society.

Notable “Real Men” include men’s basketball head coach Pat Chambers, director of internal audit Daniel Heist, dean of the Department of Geosciences Lee Kump, and director of policy & outreach for the Department of Health and Human Development Michael Donovan. The team is composed of a total of 24 individual entrants and teams.

To date, the fundraiser has raised more than $12,400 of its original $30,000 goal. Heist is leading the fundraising tally with $5,766 raised, while Chambers trails in second with $1,124.

You can donate online and specify which “Real Man” or fundraising team you’d like to sponsor. Supporters of the Real Men on Campus initiative have until the end of October to donate.

