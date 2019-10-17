PSU news by
Real Men On Campus: Penn State Men Go Pink For Cancer Research

Steffen Blanco | Onward State
By Josh Portney
10/17/19 4:03 am

Only real men wear pink, and a group of them is making a point of doing that throughout the month of October as part of the Real Men on Campus of Penn State campaign.

Many male faculty, administrators, and coaches at Penn State are wearing pink to raise money for cancer research as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Donations benefit the American Cancer Society.

Notable “Real Men” include men’s basketball head coach Pat Chambers, director of internal audit Daniel Heist, dean of the Department of Geosciences Lee Kump, and director of policy & outreach for the Department of Health and Human Development Michael Donovan. The team is composed of a total of 24 individual entrants and teams.

To date, the fundraiser has raised more than $12,400 of its original $30,000 goal. Heist is leading the fundraising tally with $5,766 raised, while Chambers trails in second with $1,124.

You can donate online and specify which “Real Man” or fundraising team you’d like to sponsor. Supporters of the Real Men on Campus initiative have until the end of October to donate.

Josh Portney

Josh Portney is a freshman studying Broadcast Journalism. Like many Penn State students, he's from "outside Philly," and is therefore a diehard fan of the Phillies, Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Union (in that order). He'll defend Wawa to the very end and is always down for a hoagie, not a sub. Send any questions or Philly sports conspiracy theories to @jdp2008 on Twitter.

