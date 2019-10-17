Freshman 101: Your First White Out

It’s finally here: Michigan hate week. In the annual White Out, Penn State students and alumni, both new and old, come together #107k (sometimes even 110k) strong to cheer on the Nittany Lions during the season’s biggest home game.

This year, the Wolverines stand in Penn State’s way.

But this isn’t just any regular game. This is the White Out, which means there are specific rules and guidelines you need to understand before you step into the stadium under the lights.

Dress in Layers

Due to State College’s unpredictable mid-October weather, the days can be a little warmer and the nights can get absolutely freezing cold. If you’re going to be one of the thousands tailgating from dawn to dusk before the game, dress in layers.

At least bring a sweatshirt. That way, when the temperature starts to drop, you’ll have something to cover up your cropped ‘I Love PSU’ shirt.

Don’t Drink too Much Throughout the Day

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State

I know how tempting it sounds to daylong before the big football game, but take it from someone who did do that freshman year and regrets it.

If you do decide to drink, do it in moderation throughout the day so you’re good to go for the game. You don’t want to miss this one due to too many White Claws.

Have Your Ticket Ready to Go When You Get to Gate A

I’m one of the many people who despise the new ticketing system thanks to the lack of cell service around the stadium. You’ll want to make sure your ticket is easily accessible before approaching the stadium. Add it to your wallet, download it — basically whatever way works best for you.

The stadium will hit capacity, which means the lines will be long. You don’t want to be that freshman who has no clue what they’re doing and causes others behind you to miss kickoff.

Eat. Seriously

Image Courtesy of Maggie DeWit

If you’re going to be drinking, or even if you’re not going to drink, eat throughout the day. It’s easy to forget about food in the rush and excitement of Saturday, but you definitely shouldn’t. It’ll keep you alert and prevent unnecessary hangriness, and that way you won’t spend too much money on chicken baskets once you’re inside the stadium.

Keep an Eye on the Clock

Since the White Out kicks off at 7:30 p.m. it may sound like you have the whole day. You’ll have plenty of time for fun, but don’t lose track of what’s important.

If you are out there all day with friends and family, you just might forget to head to the gates with enough time to scan in. Keep checking the time so you don’t miss the beginning of something great.

Be Prepared to Yell

You thought Beaver Stadium was loud against opposing teams’ offenses in the these first four homes game? You have no idea what you’re about to hear Saturday. Be prepared for deafening noise that will make Michigan’s offense spin.

And of Course….WEAR WHITE!

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State

It’s a White Out for a reason. Don’t be that single speck of blue in the crowd.

About the Author

Alexandra Ramos Alexandra Ramos is a senior majoring in digital-print journalism with a minor in English. She's been writing for a long time now and has loved every second of it, and Penn State, as well as her love for her school, has been a huge factor in her life. Catch her probably eating a slice of pizza and probably writing herself into oblivion before senioritis catches up with her.

