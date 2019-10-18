Penn State Student-Athletes Exceed National Graduation Rates
Penn State seniors who also participated in a varsity sport graduated with a 91% Graduation Success Rate (GSR), which a university record.
The mark exceeds the national average of 89%, and is the 13th consecutive year that Penn State student-athletes have achieved a GSR between 88% and 91%. Of the 27 total teams, 18 had a better graduation rate than the Division 1 national average. Additionally, 19 squads successfully graduated at least 90% of their outgoing members.
Field hockey and women’s tennis remained the gold standard in State College, as both teams completed their 15th consecutive year with a perfect 100% GSR. Joining the two programs with perfect graduation in 2019 was the wrestling program, which won its eighth national title in the past nine years. Men’s hockey, tennis, gymnastics and fencing, along with women’s soccer, golf and tennis also achieved perfect graduation rates.
Despite being fully entrenched in midterms, fall athletes are still playing their respective sports in Big Ten play. Most notably, James Franklin’s football team will host to Michigan in the famous White Out game on Saturday.
Although the team will have all their focus on the important game, last season’s squad graduated eight percentage points better than the football national average in 2019, at 86%.
