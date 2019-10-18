PSA From Music Man PJ Mullen: Charge Your Phones For ‘Greatest Visual In Beaver Stadium History’

As always, fans are encouraged to have at least a little battery on their phones when they enter Beaver Stadium Saturday for the White Out.

Not only will they need them to access the stadium through Gate A with the university’s new mobile ticketing system. Beaver Stadium Music Man PJ Mullen wants the #107k(+)strong crowd to come prepared for what he’s hoping is the “greatest visual in Beaver Stadium history.”

Before the team comes onto the field, fans will be directed to turn their phone flashlights on during the playing of “All of the Lights.” Each of the last two White Outs has featured epic renditions of “All of the Lights” and “Sweet Caroline” where fans waved their flashlights in unison, but Mullen wants this year to be even bigger, saying he wants the stadium to be seen and heard from the moon.

Don’t be THAT guy tomorrow (please)



We need FULL JUICE for tomorrow’s WHITEOUT and full use of flashlight mode so they can see us (and hear us) from the moon #WeAre | #PSUnrivaled pic.twitter.com/GgxHSG97tw — PJ Mullen (@psuPJ) October 18, 2019

Everything you ever wanted at a Penn State Game — PJ Mullen (@psuPJ) October 18, 2019

In order to make this happen, though, fans will need to have their phones charged — which after a morning of College GameDay and an afternoon of tailgating, is a big ask. Invest in a portable charger, switch to Airplane Mode, find an outlet somewhere inside the stadium. The moon is waiting.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Previewing The Enemy: Michigan Wolverines Michigan’s ninth-ranked pass defense is clearly the strength of this year’s edition of the Wolverines.