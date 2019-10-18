PSU news by
PSA From Music Man PJ Mullen: Charge Your Phones For ‘Greatest Visual In Beaver Stadium History’

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
10/18/19 11:39 am

As always, fans are encouraged to have at least a little battery on their phones when they enter Beaver Stadium Saturday for the White Out.

Not only will they need them to access the stadium through Gate A with the university’s new mobile ticketing system. Beaver Stadium Music Man PJ Mullen wants the #107k(+)strong crowd to come prepared for what he’s hoping is the “greatest visual in Beaver Stadium history.”

Before the team comes onto the field, fans will be directed to turn their phone flashlights on during the playing of “All of the Lights.” Each of the last two White Outs has featured epic renditions of “All of the Lights” and “Sweet Caroline” where fans waved their flashlights in unison, but Mullen wants this year to be even bigger, saying he wants the stadium to be seen and heard from the moon.

In order to make this happen, though, fans will need to have their phones charged — which after a morning of College GameDay and an afternoon of tailgating, is a big ask. Invest in a portable charger, switch to Airplane Mode, find an outlet somewhere inside the stadium. The moon is waiting.

