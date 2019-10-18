Staff Predictions: No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 16 Michigan

No. 7 Penn State football (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) will welcome No. 16 Michigan (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten) for the annual White Out at Beaver Stadium Saturday.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a big-time victory over Iowa at Kinnick Stadium that past weekend, while Jim Harbaugh’s squad took care of Illinois in its last game. Penn State currently has the fourth-best overall defense in the nation along with the ninth-best scoring offense, while Michigan hasn’t had as much success thus far.

The Wolverines barely beat Army in overtime in week two and and were dominated by Wisconsin the following week. Our staff is confident that the Nittany Lions will come away with a win in front of the best atmosphere in college football.

Andy Mollenauer (3-0): Penn State 35, Michigan 14

The Nittany Lions should have no trouble on the White Out stage against a Michigan team that has declined since last year. Penn State has the Wolverines beaten in just about every statistical category so far this year, including points per game, points against per game, and total yards.

With players like Noah Cain and Robert Windsor entering this matchup riding a lot of momentum from last week’s win at Iowa, Penn State has a huge advantage and will have little trouble Saturday night. I also expect this game to be a big one for Michigan native KJ Hamler, Penn State’s dynamic leading receiver whose speed and hands will wreak havoc against just about anyone.

Otis Lyons (1-0): Penn State 28, Michigan 10

It’s been a great season thus far for Penn State, who has recently been touted as a potential playoff team. That said, a loss to Michigan would all but eliminate James Franklin’s squad from the race.

The Penn State defense will be sharp all throughout the White Out. I don’t expect Michigan to have much on the offensive side of the ball. The burden of winning the game will rely on Sean Clifford. After a shaky away test at Iowa, it’s crucial that the sophomore quarterback makes strong plays early in the first quarter.

Clifford will throw for two touchdowns in the first half, and the Nittany Lions will have a precarious 14-10 lead in the locker room. From there, the defense will clamp the Wolverines, leading to two third quarter scores from KJ Hamler.

A celebratory last 15 minutes will lead to the student body singing the Alma Mater in full voice. Penn State will remain undefeated and among the top teams in the nation.

Samuel Brungo (2-0): Penn State 24, Michigan 13

I get overwhelmed with football. It pulls at my emotions and stresses me out. Last year’s White Out certainly stressed me out. That won’t be the story this year.

As we saw two years ago when they played here, the Wolverines can’t handle big games on the road. This is certainly not the same Michigan team that blew out Penn State at the Big House last season. Will this year be a blowout in the Nittany Lions’ favor? No. But it will certainly not be a one possession game.

Matt Noah (2-0): Penn State 24, Michigan 10

Penn State did a great job of silencing the doubters with an impressive road win over Iowa at Kinnick Stadium last weekend. Despite poor refereeing, the team found a way to win and will now be rewarded with the White Out showdown against Michigan.

Penn State’s defense will continue to be lockdown and not bend at all. I expect the Wild Dogs to get plenty of pressure on Shea Patterson and shut down the Wolverines’ run game, especially stud Zach Charbonnet.

Noah Cain needs to be featured and that should help Sean Clifford settle into his rhythm. It will be an entertaining showdown but I expect Penn State to come out on top.

Anthony Colucci (6-0): Penn State 34, Michigan 16

Michigan will challenge Penn State early, but this defense will prove too strong for Jim Harbaugh’s latest nothing-to-see-here team. Just like two years ago, I see the Wolverines hanging around throughout the first half, but the Nittany Lions catching fire down the stretch to pull away.

Only this year, the onslaught will be led by the defense, which should create plenty of turnovers, dominate the field-position game, and allow Sean Clifford and Noah Cain to move the ball efficiently and put up points.

And for what seems like the 17th time this season, I’m calling a Micah Parsons pick six.

Matt DiSanto (6-0): Penn State 31, Michigan 21

As much as we like to say that Michigan sucks, this team certainly does not so far this season. The Wolverines are averaging nearly 31 points in 2019, and I doubt they’ll be shut out — even against Penn State’s dominant defense, which hasn’t given up more than 13 points yet this year. Michigan’s defense isn’t too shabby either, totaling 12 sacks in the past two weeks.

This game will be closer than you think, but as long as the Nittany Lions limit their errors and continue to feed Noah Cain, Penn State should emerge victorious in this year’s White Out.

Will Pegler (6-0): Penn State 30, Michigan 13

Jim Harbaugh is in his fifth season as head coach of the Wolverines, and so far his tenure has been beautifully mediocre. The head coach currently has a 1-6 record against ranked opponents away from home and I don’t see that mark improving Saturday night.

Brent Pry’s defense will simply be too powerful for the Wolverines to handle, as they’re currently averaging just the tenth-most offensive yards per game in the Big Ten. Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis — the former Penn State wide receivers coach — is going to struggle to draw up anything to stop the likes of Yetur Gross-Matos, Micah Parsons, and Shaka Toney, among several others.

I expect Penn State to do just enough on offense to solidify a victory. Linebackers Khaleke Hudson and Jordan Glasgow will be tough to stop for the Nittany Lion offensive line, but if James Franklin can consistently get the ball to Noah Cain, the offense should be able to grind out yards and create some productive drives.

Don’t be surprised if Sean Clifford is a bit nervous to open his first White Out start, but the redshirt sophomore will certainly settle down once he gets the ball to weapons like KJ Hamler and Pat Freiermuth. There’s no question in my mind that Clifford will throw a touchdown pass to at least one of these guys on Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions will win this one by multiple possessions. Gattis will regret that he ever left Penn State, and Harbaugh is going to wish he brought an extra pair of khakis after Saturday night.

Mikey Mandarino (6-0): Penn State 35, Michigan 17

I don’t think Penn State will absolutely blow the doors off Michigan on Saturday night, but at the same time, this game won’t be particularly close. Penn State’s offense might start out a bit slow as it settles into the game, but Sean Clifford and co. should do just enough to pull away from Michigan in convincing style.

Seventeen points might seem like a high total for an impressive Nittany Lion defense that’s facing a suspect Michigan offense, but I feel like Shea Patterson will commandeer his troops to a couple garbage-time scores to make the game seem closer than it actually was, a la Wisconsin in week 4.

