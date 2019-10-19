Podward State: Episode Five

Onward State has released a new episode of Podward State, and we have a new home! You can now listen to Podward State on Spotify and soon, you’ll be also able to listen on Apple Podcasts in a few weeks.

In this week’s episode, we discuss Penn State’s appearance on HBO’s “24/7 College Football,” recap Penn State football’s win against Iowa, and preview Penn State football’s White Out clash against Michigan.

We also discuss Onward State’s new student ticket exchange with managing editor Anthony Colucci and chat with Penn State astrophysicist Dr. Jason Wright about his research of exoplanets and extraterrestrial life.

We’ll release episodes of the podcast once a week, and it’ll feature discussions about all things Penn State – including sports, news, student life, and entertainment.

You can listen to the fifth episode below, and feel free to also check out our time-stamped list of discussion topics on this page at the bottom of the page.

0:00-2:54: Introduction (hosted by staff writers Matt Ogden and Matt Paolizzi )

2:54-8:34: Recapping Penn State’s appearance on HBO’s “24/7 College Football”

8:34-18:33: Recapping Penn State football’s 17-12 victory over Iowa (featuring staff writer Mitch Stewart and sports editor Mikey Mandarino)

19:19-29:29: Penn State-Michigan football preview (featuring staff writer Mitch Stewart and sports editor Mikey Mandarino)

29:29-36:10: Detailing Onward State’s new Student Ticket Exchange (featuring Onward State managing editor Anthony Colucci)

38:13-44:16: Snippet of an interview with Dr. Jason Wright

44:16-44:50: Closing remarks

