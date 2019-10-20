PSU news by
News

Officials Investigating Death Of 17-Year-Old Male In Downtown State College

By Jim Davidson
10/20/19 4:30 pm

A 17-year-old male died after going into full cardiac arrest at a State College apartment building Saturday night, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death has now been opened, according to a release from the State College Police Department.

Officials responded to reports that indicated the individual was unconscious and experiencing shallow breathing at 9:27 p.m. When responders arrived, the individual had entered full cardiac arrest, and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release indicated that the victim showed no signs of trauma, and that several witnesses were present when he became unconscious. The Centre County Coroner’s Office will schedule an autopsy.

The State College Police Department is urging individuals who may have information about the incident to contact officials. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

