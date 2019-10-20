Officials Investigating Death Of 17-Year-Old Male In Downtown State College

A 17-year-old male died after going into full cardiac arrest at a State College apartment building Saturday night, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death has now been opened, according to a release from the State College Police Department.

Officials responded to reports that indicated the individual was unconscious and experiencing shallow breathing at 9:27 p.m. When responders arrived, the individual had entered full cardiac arrest, and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release indicated that the victim showed no signs of trauma, and that several witnesses were present when he became unconscious. The Centre County Coroner’s Office will schedule an autopsy.

The State College Police Department is urging individuals who may have information about the incident to contact officials. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author