Robbery Reported At White Out Tailgate
A visitor was struck in the head and robbed in the tailgate lots outside Beaver Stadium before Penn State’s White Out game against Michigan, according to reports received by Penn State Police Saturday night.
The victim’s cell phone was allegedly stolen after they were struck in the back of the head and knocked down by the unknown actor.
The alleged robbery occurred between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., but the exact tailgate lot is unknown. There were also no reports of a weapon being used.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
No. 7 Penn State Football Picks Up Huge 28-21 Victory Over No. 16 Michigan
KJ Hamler’s phenomenal game propelled Penn State to a huge victory under White Out conditions.
Penn State Linebackers Step Up When Needed In White Out Win
Penn State’s linebackers played a huge role in Saturday’s nerve-wracking victory.
Send this to a friend
Comments