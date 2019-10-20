PSU news by
Robbery Reported At White Out Tailgate

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
10/20/19 4:03 pm

A visitor was struck in the head and robbed in the tailgate lots outside Beaver Stadium before Penn State’s White Out game against Michigan, according to reports received by Penn State Police Saturday night.

The victim’s cell phone was allegedly stolen after they were struck in the back of the head and knocked down by the unknown actor.

The alleged robbery occurred between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., but the exact tailgate lot is unknown. There were also no reports of a weapon being used.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's managing editor

