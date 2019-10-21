PSU news by
College Football Analysts Smelling Roses For Penn State

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
10/21/19 10:09 am

Now more than halfway into the 2019 season, No. 6 Penn State remains unbeaten, and analysts across the sports world have certainly taken notice as their bowl-game predictions take shape.

While the Nittany Lions missed a third-consecutive New Year’s Six game last season, they’re widely projected to land the Big Ten’s bid in this year’s Rose Bowl. Such an appearance would be the team’s second trip in four seasons.

Kyle Bonagura of ESPN, Mark Schlabach of ESPN, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports, Bill Bender of Sporing News, and Brad Crawford of 247 Sports are all predicting the Nittany Lions to play No. 11 Oregon in the Grandaddy of Them All.

The logic is that, especially after then-No. 6 Wisconsin’s loss to Illinois this weekend, if Penn State wins out, but loses to eventual conference champion Ohio State, the Nittany Lions would be the Big Ten’s highest, non-Playoff team and secure the bid to Pasadena.

At 6-1 and 4-0 within the conference, Oregon sits comfortably atop a bad Pac-12 North and remains the favorite to win the conference. With one loss already though, a trip to the College Football Playoff seems unlikely for the Ducks in a year where the top two teams in the nation are from the SEC.

This is looking a bit far down the line with more than a month still to play, but should the Nittany Lions play the Ducks in the Rose Bowl, it’d be a rematch of the 1995 Rose Bowl, which Penn State won 38-20 to cap off an undefeated season. It’d also be a meeting between the Nittany Lions and an old friend: former wide receiver Juwan Johnson, who transferred to Oregon this spring.

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's managing editor

