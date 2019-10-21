KJ Hamler Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week
Penn State football wide receiver was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Monday morning following an electric performance against Michigan Saturday night.
Hamler’s nomination for the weekly honor follows a sensation performance in this weekend’s 28-21 White Out win. The speedy wideout hauled in six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns and tacked on two rushes for six yards — one of which gave Penn State a crucial first down in the fourth quarter.
A Pontiac, Michigan native, Hamler also totaled 65 return yards against Michigan. He opened the second half with an electric 100-yard kickoff return in just under 11 seconds, but it was called back due to a holding penalty.
Hamler’s fourth career 100-yard game moved him up to No. 20 in program history in receiving yards. His performance against then-No. 16 Michigan was his second with two receiving touchdowns.
This is now the second consecutive week a Nittany Lions has received one of the conference’s weekly honors. Punter Blake Gillikin was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week last week, and quarterback Sean Clifford was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week following a lights-out showing against Maryland.
