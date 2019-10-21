PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

KJ Hamler Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
10/21/19 11:20 am

Penn State football wide receiver was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Monday morning following an electric performance against Michigan Saturday night.

Hamler’s nomination for the weekly honor follows a sensation performance in this weekend’s 28-21 White Out win. The speedy wideout hauled in six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns and tacked on two rushes for six yards — one of which gave Penn State a crucial first down in the fourth quarter.

A Pontiac, Michigan native, Hamler also totaled 65 return yards against Michigan. He opened the second half with an electric 100-yard kickoff return in just under 11 seconds, but it was called back due to a holding penalty.

Hamler’s fourth career 100-yard game moved him up to No. 20 in program history in receiving yards. His performance against then-No. 16 Michigan was his second with two receiving touchdowns.

This is now the second consecutive week a Nittany Lions has received one of the conference’s weekly honors. Punter Blake Gillikin was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week last week, and quarterback Sean Clifford was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week following a lights-out showing against Maryland.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

Penn State Hockey Drops To No. 12 In USCHO Poll

The Nittany Lions dropped three spots from their previous ranking of No. 9. Unlike last week, the team did not receive any first-place votes this time around.

[Photo Story] College GameDay’s 2019 Trip To Happy Valley

No. 8 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats Michigan 3-1

Penn State’s Campus When (Almost) Everyone Is At The White Out: A Quiet, But Still Lively, Haven

A quiet, but still lively campus made for the perfect stroll on a White Out Saturday night.

Freshmen Reflect On Their First Penn State White Out

“Walking into the stadium an hour early and getting a seat two rows from the top of the student section made me realize how intense this was going to be.”

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend