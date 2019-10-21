PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Penn State Fan Kirk Herbstreit Owns Michigan Fans On Twitter

Samuel Brungo | Onward State
By Matthew Ogden
10/21/19 4:08 am

Like most Penn State fans, ESPN college football analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit woke up Sunday morning afternoon with tons of energy after Saturday’s White Out.

Herbstreit had a long weekend of showering Penn State and its fans with praise. He called the White Out the “best atmosphere in college sports” and said Penn State has the best student section in the country “by far.” Even after praising the Nittany Lions and their fans so much, Herbie still woke up Sunday still reeling with White Out energy.

Herbstreit took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to criticize Michigan fans who were bashing Ronnie Bell online for dropping a potential game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Michigan fans (a vocal minority, like Herbstreit said) were especially brutal to Bell online, and not just through Twitter. Bell’s father, Aaron, shared an incredibly disrespectful email sent to Bell from a disgruntled classmate.

Herbstreit absolutely bodied another fan in his mentions who wasn’t too happy with the defeat. Although the jury’s still out on whether the user was actually directing his tweet at Herbstreit, the ESPN analyst took no prisoners on Saturday night.

Other than the late drop, Bell had an impressive night. He caught five balls for 82 yards and led the Wolverines in average yards per catch with 16.4.

If anything, students should be grateful their tuition money is going toward a player like Bell, and instead direct their financial concerns to Michigan paying a khaki-wearing man who has never finished higher than third in the Big Ten East.

About the Author

Matthew Ogden

Matthew Ogden is a junior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is Onward State's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists and your spiciest memes to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.

Comments

