Penn State Women’s Volleyball’s Gabby Blossom Named Big Ten Setter Of The Week

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
10/21/19 3:46 pm

Penn State women’s volleyball setter Gabby Blossom has been named Big Ten Setter of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

Blossom played a critical role in the Nittany Lions’ successful 2-0 road trip this weekend. She racked up 85 assists in the two-game stretch — 51 of which came in Penn State’s 3-1 win over Michigan. The mark was just short of her career high of 52. Blossom notched 34 assists in the team’s sweep over Michigan State Sunday afternoon.

Blossom also chipped in on the other side of the ball in both matches, tallying seven and nine digs against the Wolverines and Spartans, respectively.

The Saint Louis native has shined since stepping into the starting role this season. With 262 assists on the season, Blossom has already tripled her assists total from 2018 (86) and ranks second on the team in digs behind Kendall White with 132.

This is Blossom’s first weekly conference honor and Penn State’s first Setter of the Week since Abby Detering back in 2016. Libero Kendall White and middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord both received weekly conference honors earlier this season.

The Nittany Lions (14-3, 7-1 Big Ten) will continue their season at Rec Hall Wednesday when they take on No. 17 Illinois. First serve against the Fighting Illini is set for 8 p.m.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

