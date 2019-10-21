PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Young Author Of Encouraging Letter Meets Jonathan Sutherland Prior To White Out

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
10/21/19 4:14 am

Mason Young, the Penn State football fan who wrote a letter of encouragement to Jonathan Sutherland earlier this month, got the chance to hang out on the sidelines and meet his favorite Nittany Lion prior to the Penn State White Out on Saturday.

Young told Penn State Athletics that Sutherland, who received a racist letter about his dreadlocks from alumnus Dave Petersen, gave him some awesome advice during their brief sideline meeting.

“He said, ‘Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do anything,'” Young said.

Mason was a bit shy on camera during his interview with Penn State Athletics’ Hannah Mears, but he got the chance to be much louder earlier in the day. He led a “We Are” chant at the Nittany Lions’ official fan fest prior to the team’s arrival at Beaver Stadium.

The young boy sent Sutherland a heartwarming card after news broke of the racist letter on October 7. Dave Petersen’s letter called Sutherland’s dreads “disgusting” and “certainly not attractive,” and Young’s message to his favorite Penn State player was a stark contrast from that.

“Don’t listen to the people who sent you that mean letter! You are my favorite player and the BEST!” he wrote. “That hair is amazing! WOWEE! I wish I had that!”

On top of that, Young told Sutherland that he thinks the safety’s hair is magical and allows him to hit opposing players harder. It doesn’t get any much more wholesome than this, folks.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Penn State’s Post-Michigan Report Card

Penn State definitely wasn’t perfect, but it made just enough plays to beat a good Michigan team on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

Three-Star Wide Receiver Liam Clifford Commits To Penn State

Penn State Football Ranked No. 6 In AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State’s Campus When (Almost) Everyone Is At The White Out: A Quiet, But Still Lively, Haven

A quiet, but still lively campus made for the perfect stroll on a White Out Saturday night.

Freshmen Reflect On Their First Penn State White Out

“Walking into the stadium an hour early and getting a seat two rows from the top of the student section made me realize how intense this was going to be.”

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend