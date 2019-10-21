Young Author Of Encouraging Letter Meets Jonathan Sutherland Prior To White Out

Mason Young, the Penn State football fan who wrote a letter of encouragement to Jonathan Sutherland earlier this month, got the chance to hang out on the sidelines and meet his favorite Nittany Lion prior to the Penn State White Out on Saturday.

Young told Penn State Athletics that Sutherland, who received a racist letter about his dreadlocks from alumnus Dave Petersen, gave him some awesome advice during their brief sideline meeting.

Beaver Stadium Extra caught up with young fan Mason Young on Saturday.



You won't want to miss this story! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/xNmyBrNJMb — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) October 20, 2019

“He said, ‘Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do anything,'” Young said.

Mason was a bit shy on camera during his interview with Penn State Athletics’ Hannah Mears, but he got the chance to be much louder earlier in the day. He led a “We Are” chant at the Nittany Lions’ official fan fest prior to the team’s arrival at Beaver Stadium.

The young boy sent Sutherland a heartwarming card after news broke of the racist letter on October 7. Dave Petersen’s letter called Sutherland’s dreads “disgusting” and “certainly not attractive,” and Young’s message to his favorite Penn State player was a stark contrast from that.

I was not going to post this but I am too proud not to, and seeing that other clown’s letter over and over thoughtmaybe one penned by my son with thought and and some humor might be what we all need. As promised to him last night this went in the mail today to Mr Sutherland. pic.twitter.com/NfNkaf2ukU — DYPSUTailgater (@PSUFootballLife) October 8, 2019

“Don’t listen to the people who sent you that mean letter! You are my favorite player and the BEST!” he wrote. “That hair is amazing! WOWEE! I wish I had that!”

On top of that, Young told Sutherland that he thinks the safety’s hair is magical and allows him to hit opposing players harder. It doesn’t get any much more wholesome than this, folks.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]