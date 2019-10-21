Young Author Of Encouraging Letter Meets Jonathan Sutherland Prior To White Out
Mason Young, the Penn State football fan who wrote a letter of encouragement to Jonathan Sutherland earlier this month, got the chance to hang out on the sidelines and meet his favorite Nittany Lion prior to the Penn State White Out on Saturday.
Young told Penn State Athletics that Sutherland, who received a racist letter about his dreadlocks from alumnus Dave Petersen, gave him some awesome advice during their brief sideline meeting.
“He said, ‘Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do anything,'” Young said.
Mason was a bit shy on camera during his interview with Penn State Athletics’ Hannah Mears, but he got the chance to be much louder earlier in the day. He led a “We Are” chant at the Nittany Lions’ official fan fest prior to the team’s arrival at Beaver Stadium.
The young boy sent Sutherland a heartwarming card after news broke of the racist letter on October 7. Dave Petersen’s letter called Sutherland’s dreads “disgusting” and “certainly not attractive,” and Young’s message to his favorite Penn State player was a stark contrast from that.
“Don’t listen to the people who sent you that mean letter! You are my favorite player and the BEST!” he wrote. “That hair is amazing! WOWEE! I wish I had that!”
On top of that, Young told Sutherland that he thinks the safety’s hair is magical and allows him to hit opposing players harder. It doesn’t get any much more wholesome than this, folks.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State’s Campus When (Almost) Everyone Is At The White Out: A Quiet, But Still Lively, Haven
A quiet, but still lively campus made for the perfect stroll on a White Out Saturday night.
Freshmen Reflect On Their First Penn State White Out
“Walking into the stadium an hour early and getting a seat two rows from the top of the student section made me realize how intense this was going to be.”
Send this to a friend
Comments