Penn State Suspends Chi Phi Fraternity Following Death Of 17-Year-Old At College Avenue House

Penn State has placed Chi Phi fraternity on interim suspension after a 17-year-old male died Saturday at a College Avenue residence allegedly occupied by members of the fraternity, according to a release.

The male, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 522 West College Avenue after entering cardiac arrest, was not a Penn State student and was visiting the area. He reportedly showed no signs of trauma. Emergency responders arrived at the scene at 9:27 p.m. Saturday night, and there were reportedly witnesses present when the individual lost consciousness.

The State College Police Department and Penn State’s Office of Student Conduct have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the individual’s death.

Chi Phi will now lose its recognition and privileges as a student organization pending the investigation of the situation.

