PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Homecoming Names Julia Greco 2020 Executive Director

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
10/23/19 9:30 am

Junior Julia Greco was named the executive director for Homecoming 2020, the organization announced in a press release Wednesday morning.

Greco, a human development and family studies major, previously served as the internal development director for Homecoming 2019. As part of her role, Greco coordinated professional development and bonding events throughout the year and as well as the friends and family tent at the parade and the organization’s end-of-year banquet.

“Julia has blown me away in everything she has done as Internal Development Director for 2019,” outgoing executive director Isabella Webster said. “She is poised, professional, and an absolute asset to every team she serves on. I could not be more thrilled for her to serve Penn State in the executive director role, and I am beyond excited to see everything she is able to accomplish in the next year.”

Greco was selected by Webster and Homecoming’s staff advisors following an application and interview process.

She will now spend the next few weeks staffing her officers and executive committee. Officer and logistics officer applications remain open until Friday, October 25 at 5 p.m., while executive committee applications will open Friday, November 1 and close Monday, November 11 at 5 p.m.

The appointment of Greco as executive director is the first big announcement in the yearlong preparation for Homecoming week. No date has been set for Homecoming 2020, but that typically comes in mid-January. After that, the theme is revealed during THON, and the logo is revealed at Blue-White.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Penn State Wrestling With Eight In InterMat Preseason Rankings

Penn State wrestling’s Vincenzo Joseph, Mark Hall, and Anthony Cassar will each start the season No. 1 at 165 lbs., 174 lbs., and 285 lbs.

Penn State Career Services Warns Of Job Scam Emails

Penn State Wrestling Dominates Penn State Football In Epic Spikeball Showdown

The Anatomy Of The Land-Grant Trophy

What could possibly make a trophy more beautiful than an assortment of statues and photos on a handsome, 70-pound block of wood?

Airbnb Hosts Make $732k During Record-Setting White Out Weekend

White Out weekend unsurprisingly brought Airbnb’s highest numbers for State College this season.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend