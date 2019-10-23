Homecoming Names Julia Greco 2020 Executive Director

Junior Julia Greco was named the executive director for Homecoming 2020, the organization announced in a press release Wednesday morning.

Greco, a human development and family studies major, previously served as the internal development director for Homecoming 2019. As part of her role, Greco coordinated professional development and bonding events throughout the year and as well as the friends and family tent at the parade and the organization’s end-of-year banquet.

“Julia has blown me away in everything she has done as Internal Development Director for 2019,” outgoing executive director Isabella Webster said. “She is poised, professional, and an absolute asset to every team she serves on. I could not be more thrilled for her to serve Penn State in the executive director role, and I am beyond excited to see everything she is able to accomplish in the next year.”

Greco was selected by Webster and Homecoming’s staff advisors following an application and interview process.

She will now spend the next few weeks staffing her officers and executive committee. Officer and logistics officer applications remain open until Friday, October 25 at 5 p.m., while executive committee applications will open Friday, November 1 and close Monday, November 11 at 5 p.m.



The appointment of Greco as executive director is the first big announcement in the yearlong preparation for Homecoming week. No date has been set for Homecoming 2020, but that typically comes in mid-January. After that, the theme is revealed during THON, and the logo is revealed at Blue-White.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.