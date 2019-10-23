Homecoming Names Julia Greco 2020 Executive Director
Junior Julia Greco was named the executive director for Homecoming 2020, the organization announced in a press release Wednesday morning.
Greco, a human development and family studies major, previously served as the internal development director for Homecoming 2019. As part of her role, Greco coordinated professional development and bonding events throughout the year and as well as the friends and family tent at the parade and the organization’s end-of-year banquet.
“Julia has blown me away in everything she has done as Internal Development Director for 2019,” outgoing executive director Isabella Webster said. “She is poised, professional, and an absolute asset to every team she serves on. I could not be more thrilled for her to serve Penn State in the executive director role, and I am beyond excited to see everything she is able to accomplish in the next year.”
Greco was selected by Webster and Homecoming’s staff advisors following an application and interview process.
She will now spend the next few weeks staffing her officers and executive committee. Officer and logistics officer applications remain open until Friday, October 25 at 5 p.m., while executive committee applications will open Friday, November 1 and close Monday, November 11 at 5 p.m.
The appointment of Greco as executive director is the first big announcement in the yearlong preparation for Homecoming week. No date has been set for Homecoming 2020, but that typically comes in mid-January. After that, the theme is revealed during THON, and the logo is revealed at Blue-White.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
The Anatomy Of The Land-Grant Trophy
What could possibly make a trophy more beautiful than an assortment of statues and photos on a handsome, 70-pound block of wood?
Airbnb Hosts Make $732k During Record-Setting White Out Weekend
White Out weekend unsurprisingly brought Airbnb’s highest numbers for State College this season.
Send this to a friend
Comments