Jerry Sandusky Requests Review Of Child Sexual Abuse Convictions In Federal Court
Jerry Sandusky is requesting a reexamination his 45-count child sexual abuse conviction in federal court.
Sandusky filed a petition to challenge his conviction in federal court Tuesday against defendants Melissa Hainsworth, the superintendent of the State Correctional Institute at Laurel Highlands, and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
The petition calls for a writ of habeaus corpus, which if granted, would require that the court deliver a valid explanation of Sandusky’s detention. It also asks that the court either grant him a new trial or release him from prison.
The petition offers several claims as to why Sandusky’s 2012 trial should be reviewed. It claims that Sandusky’s right to remain silent was violated when Pennsylvania prosecutors called attention in their closing argument to his decision not to testify in the trial, that his right to due process was violated when the court officials refused to continue his trial and give his lawyers enough time to prepare their defense, and that attorneys Joseph Amendola and Karl Rominger, who defended Sandusky, prepared him poorly and made several mistakes during the trial.
Sandusky is scheduled to be resentenced on his conviction at Centre County Courthouse November 8. He is currently serving 30-60 years in state prison at the the State Correctional Institute at Laurel Highlands.
