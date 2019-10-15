PSU news by
Report: Jerry Sandusky To Be Resentenced November 8

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
10/15/19 2:58 pm

Jerry Sandusky will be resentenced on his conviction of 45 counts of child sexual abuse on November 8 at the Centre County Courthouse, according to the Associated Press.

Sandusky’s resentencing was initially scheduled to take place on September 23, but was postponed indefinitely for reasons unknown last month.

Judge John Foradora, president judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Jefferson County, was initially selected to preside over the case, but recused himself from Sandusky’s resentencing due to an “unspecified recent action by the state attorney general’s office” before the new date was set. Judge Maureen Skerda, who has served in Warren and Forest counties since 2005, took over the case last week.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court ordered Sandusky’s resentencing after it found that mandatory minimum penalty guidelines had been improperly applied to his conviction while denying him a new trial in February. 

Sandusky, a former Penn State football assistant coach, is currently serving 30-60 years in state prison at the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands.

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

