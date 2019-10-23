Penn State Career Services Warns Of Job Scam Emails

Career Services and the rest of Penn State’s Office of Student Affairs are warning students of potentially fraudulent emails that are being sent out by senders posing as Penn State emails and promoting employment opportunities.

The warning noted that scams have been reported to be related to survey recruitment exercises, secret shoppers, and work-study opportunities. Additionally, companies allegedly mentioned in these emails included the Apple Store, Job Placement and Student Services, Indeed Hiring Lab, Dr. Elena Gonzalez Ph.D., University Office for Students with Disabilities, and Littoral Consumer Metrics.

Officials advised student and faculty to delete and block any emails or phone calls resembling these warnings and provided a list of guidelines to prevent scamming.

Their guidelines include:

DO NOT:

Provide personal bank account, PayPal account, credit card, driver’s license and/or passport information.

Participate in wiring or transferring funds from a personal bank account or PayPal account to another account. (Often times you may be asked to retain a portion of the funds as payment.)

Agree to have funds or payments direct deposited into your account without knowing and verifying the employer first.

Pay upfront fees for an employer to hire you (there may be some rare exceptions to this).

Any additional questions can be directed to Career Services at [email protected].

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.