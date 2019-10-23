The Most Adorable Penn State Babies & Kids: Part Two

Last week, we showcased your adorable photos and stories of your Penn State babies and kids. From the newborns sporting Penn State hats when they were just hours old, to little tailgate crashers, you went above and beyond proving we have the youngest — and best — diehard fans in the country.

There were so many responses that we had to split this post up into two parts. Without further adieu, here are another bunch of young little guys and gals who have been bleeding blue and white since birth.

Ruby & Scarlet: Submitted by Mary Oros Merski (Class of 2008)

Ruby & Scarlet, both two-years-old, enjoyed their first trip to Penn State with various trips to historic sites like the Nittany Lion shrine where they took this adorable photo.

Cassidy: Submitted by Brian and Rachel Roper (Class of 2010)

Cassidy, now a year old, was born last year just four hours before the Penn State vs. Ohio State game. Her parents, Brian and Rachel, met while they were seniors at Penn State and brought Cassidy to her first game at Beaver Stadium when she was just five weeks old.

Kendall & Chase: Submitted by Kimberly Vassallo (Class of 2003)

Kendall and Chase, both five, were looking super adorable and excited for their first Penn State football game. There outfits complete with eye stickers, beads, and the cutest hats making them totally gameday ready!

Kyle: Submitted by Matt and Melanie Shaffer (Class of 2007)

Kyle, at only two years old, already loves to tailgate and has already attended four Penn State football games. His parents say that noon games aren’t his favorite (we agree), but that he is a fan of watching and listening to the Blue Band.

Kenny: Submitted by Janet Moccia Babic and Chris Babic (Class of 2004)

Little Kenny, at nine months old, is a third-generation Penn Stater. He’s following in the footsteps of his Lion Ambassador parents and has bled blue and white since birth.

Priscilla Rose: Submitted by uncles Matt and Andrew Smiddy (Class of 2010 and 2015)

As Penn State uncles do, Matt and Andrew Smiddy have their niece Priscilla Rose watching every Penn State at only nine months old, all the way in Wisconsin.

Hannah: Submitted by Erin and Josh Hetzel

Six-year-old Hannah probably knows more about Penn State football than some students. Her parents say that she asks each week where Penn State is in the AP poll and closely watches the NFL draft to see where Penn State players end up. Some of her favorite players include fan favorites like Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorely, and KJ Hamler.

How could she not be a Penn State through and through when she shares a last name with a former university president who’s also the HUB’s namesake?

Joseph: Submitted by Ann Kern (MBA Class of 2013)

Joey, now six months old, comes from a family where his grandma, mom, aunt, and uncle are all alumni. He is pictured here looking absolutely adorable all snuggled up at the Arboretum’s Pumpkin Festival!

