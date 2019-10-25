Staff Picks: What Do The Clifford Brothers Eat For Breakfast?

Liam Clifford, a three-star wide receiver and the younger brother of current Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, committed to Penn State Sunday afternoon.

The commitment to Penn State marks a pretty impressive feat by the pair. After all, it’s not all that often you hear of two brothers talented enough to be recruited by Division I teams across the country.

Even just the thought of the dynamic duo playing for the same Big Ten team leaves us wondering what exactly they’re serving for breakfast in the Clifford household. Here are our guesses:

Riley Davies: Clifford Crunch

In sticking to the boys’ namesake, it makes sense that these big blue dawgs would eat none other than Clifford Crunch for their first meal of the day. Hopefully, the football program’s adjusted their meal schedules to ensure that this is the case.

It’s rumored that Clifford Crunch is what powers Sean’s spectacular arm and what helps Liam hold off those defenders.

Max Tolson: A Bowl Of Nails Without Any Milk

Only the toughest of the tough wake up in the morning and eat a bowl of nails without any milk for breakfast. The Clifford family is one such group.

As a first-year starter, Sean’s surely proved his worth and grit leading a 7-0 team. And now that his three-star receiver little brother has committed to Penn State, the two can enjoy their bowl of nails (without milk) together before heading to practice. Maybe their breakfast routine will help them connect on a touchdown in the future, as they look to bring their reign of terror on Big Ten defenses.

Jared Raggi: Scholarship Letters

For the Clifford Boys, scholarship letters provide fuel for the day’s challenges early in the morning. Gobbling up the kind words that various coaches babble is what fuels these boys to keep grinding day in and day out.

Not too many families have the opportunity to munch on this breakfast treat, but these letters are so abundant in the Clifford household that it’s become a staple of the days most important meal.

The taste is truly an acquired one that’s unique to only the most elite. Over the years, the boys have grown so accustomed to it that one wrong word will cause them to stop eating and continue to grind. But of all the letters in the world, the Clifford duo seems to like the ones from James Franklin the best.

Anthony Fiset: Big Ten Defenses

What do the Clifford brothers eat to break their sleeping fast? The only thing delicious and nutritious enough to satisfy the insatiable appetites of Sean and Liam is a well-balanced diet of Big Ten defenses.

We’ve already seen Sean devour the likes of Maryland, Purdue, Iowa, and Michigan. The eldest Clifford’s strength grows with each team he consumes, and the younger Clifford learns by watching his role model feast. Soon, the tandem of brothers will feast together on the helpless defenses in the Big Ten.

Together, they will absorb the strength of the teams they defeat and grow mightier than Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide and Dabo Swinney’s Tigers. Then, no one will stand in the way of James Franklin and his two Cliffords on their quest for the national championship. Bon appétit.

