Pat Chambers To Donate To THON For Every Student Season Ticket Sold

If the promise that THIS is the season for Penn State basketball wasn’t enough to get you ready for The Climb, perhaps doing it FTK will do it for you.

Head coach Pat Chambers will donate $10 to THON for every student season ticket that sells between today and Friday, the coach announced in a Twitter video Monday.

ATTENTION PENN STATE STUDENTS @Coach_Chambers is donating $10 to @THON for each student season ticket sold from now thru Friday



Your Org will be credited!



#FTK #ClimbWithUs https://t.co/rjHN2VmMMN pic.twitter.com/n10jgN8swp — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) October 28, 2019

As intense as he is while screaming “When I say Nittany, you say Lions!” on the Beaver Stadium big screen and with twice as many hand gestures, Chambers announced his pledge not once but twice during the 21-second video.

You can purchase your tickets, which cost $35, here. Your org will be credited with Chambers’ donation if you fill it in during checkout.

Season tickets will cover admission to 17 home games this season, not to mention all of the free food and TVs available through Legion of Blue. The Nittany Lions will tip off their season next Tuesday, November 5 against Maryland Eastern Shore at 7 p.m.

