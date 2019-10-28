PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

Pat Chambers To Donate To THON For Every Student Season Ticket Sold

By Anthony Colucci
10/28/19 12:19 pm

If the promise that THIS is the season for Penn State basketball wasn’t enough to get you ready for The Climb, perhaps doing it FTK will do it for you.

Head coach Pat Chambers will donate $10 to THON for every student season ticket that sells between today and Friday, the coach announced in a Twitter video Monday.

As intense as he is while screaming “When I say Nittany, you say Lions!” on the Beaver Stadium big screen and with twice as many hand gestures, Chambers announced his pledge not once but twice during the 21-second video.

You can purchase your tickets, which cost $35, here. Your org will be credited with Chambers’ donation if you fill it in during checkout.

Season tickets will cover admission to 17 home games this season, not to mention all of the free food and TVs available through Legion of Blue. The Nittany Lions will tip off their season next Tuesday, November 5 against Maryland Eastern Shore at 7 p.m.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

10 Questions With The Land-Grant Trophy

We sat down with what James Franklin would call the most beautiful trophy in college football via Twitter DM to get to know it better and pick its brain about the Big Ten, the two teams that vie for it every year, and some of its features.

Hotel State College & Co. To Be Purchased By Former 76ers President Pat Croce’s Hospitality Company

Penn State Abington In Shelter In Place Due To Possible Threat

Penn State-Minnesota To Kick Off At Noon

Penn State will appear on ABC for the fourth consecutive game when it takes on No. 13 Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium next week.

Penn State’s Post-Michigan State Report Card

Penn State’s special teams unit and linebackers were excellent at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend