Penn State Women’s Volleyball Jumps To No. 7 In Week Nine Division I Poll

Penn State women’s volleyball checked in at No. 7 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released Monday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions moved up one spot from their previous ranking of No. 8, which the team held for three consecutive weeks.

Russ Rose’s program is joined by fellow Big Ten representatives such as Wisconsin (No. 4), Minnesota (No. 6), and Nebraska (No. 8) in the poll. Purdue and Illinois are also included at No. 16 and No. 19, respectively.

Penn State’s ascend in the poll follows yet another 2-0 week of conference play. The Nittany Lions stormed back from a 2-0 deficit Wednesday night to take down then-No. 17 Illinois at Rec Hall 3-2, and they swept Maryland 3-0 in College Park Saturday evening. As of today, the team has won seven consecutive matches.

The Nittany Lions will wrap up a three-match road trip this week when they travel to take on Iowa on Friday, November 1 and No. 8 Nebraska on Saturday, November 2. First serve for the matches is set for 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively.

