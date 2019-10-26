No. 8 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Maryland

No. 8 Penn State women’s volleyball took care of business Saturday night in College Park in a sweep against Maryland.

Outside hitter Jonni Parker notched a match-high 14 kills in the 25-19, 25-20, 25-22 victory over the Terrapins.

How It Happened

Penn State led by as many as eight points in the first set, which made for an easy 25-19 opening-set victory. Jonni Parker and Tori Gorrell each totaled six kills on .333 and .714 hitting, respectively, in the set.

The Nittany Lions kept that momentum in the ensuing sets, taking sets two and three 25-20 and 25-22, respectively.

Jonni Parker, Tori Gorrell, and Kaitlyn Hord led the way offensively, registering 14, 10, and seven kills, respectively. Parker’s impressive performance was just three kills short of her season-high of 17, which she recorded against Illinois Wednesday night.

On the other side of the ball, Kendall White, Jenna Hampton, and Gabby Blossom chipped in 12, 11, and six digs, respectively. Hampton’s mark of 11 fell just short of her season-high of 12, which came against Michigan last week.

Penn State’s standout middle blockers shine against the Terrapins, as the Nittany Lions combined for 11 total blocks. Kaitlyn Hord led the way with four total blocks, while Jonni Parker, Serena Gray, and Tori Gorrell each tallied two.

Setter Gabby Blossom dished out 40 assists in the match, continuing her impressive start to the 2019 season. She also tacked on two kills, a service ace, and six digs in the victory.

Libero Kendall White recorded 12 digs in the sweep over Maryland. With a career total of 1,788, White now needs just 170 more to become Penn State’s all-time digs leader.

Player Of The Match

Jonni Parker | Right Side

Parker stuffed the stat sheets against the Terrapins. The Casstown, Ohio native notched 14 kills on .231 hitting, two total blocks, and a service ace in the match.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (15-3, 8-1 CHANGE Big Ten) will continue their three-game road trip when they head to Iowa on Friday, November 1. First serve in Iowa City is set for 8 p.m.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and interim social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

No. 6 Penn State Football Dominates Michigan State 28-7 In Miserable Conditions The Nittany Lions beat the Spartans in just about every phase of the game Saturday afternoon to improve to an 8-0 record on the season.