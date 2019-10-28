Staff Picks: Land-Grant Trophy Display Location

It finally happened. Penn State football has reclaimed the most beautiful trophy in all of College Football: the Land-Grant Trophy after a 28-7 win over Michigan State this past Saturday.

Now that the trophy is coming back to Happy Valley, it needs a resting place for at least the next year. Here are our staffers’ best ideas for where the trophy could be displayed during its current tenure in State College.

Anthony Fiset: The Palmer Museum of Art

Like all fine art that finds its way to Penn State, the Land-Grant Trophy belongs in Palmer. No other building on campus is equipped to take care of such a gorgeous, valuable piece of art. It is the perfect location because it can handle the rush of students and guests trying to visit the trophy during business hours, and the Land-Grant Trophy will be well-protected from art thieves overnight by a grid of security lasers.

Plus, Palmer’s staff of art curators will be on-hand to explain the rich history and unique design elements that make the Land-Grant Trophy special, so that everyone, even the uncultured, can fully appreciate the trophy’s beauty.

Jarod Kutz: HUB Lawn

Securing the Land-Grant trophy is no small accomplishment. Penn State needs to put it in the perfect location to display its beauty and meaning to all students. That’s why the Land-Grant Trophy needs to be placed directly in the middle of the HUB Lawn for all of the students to see.

The trophy needs to be placed there for one reason and one reason only: so students can look at it and remember why they go to the superior land-grant institution.

Matt DiSanto: Midfield At Beaver Stadium

The Land-Grant Trophy is without a doubt the most beautiful trophy in all of college football, so it only makes sense to display it where the most people will get the chance to lay their eyes upon it: smack-dab in the middle of Beaver Stadium. Once that 76.2-pound hunk of wood is displayed front and center, it’ll finally get the recognition it deserves from a #107kStrong crowd.

Plus, perhaps an opposing team’s player will trip over that mound of federal grant-mandated greatness and fumble a ball or break up a play in Penn State’s favor. No matter how it plays out, displaying the trophy at midfield is a win-win for Penn State fans and the Land-Grant Trophy.

Ryan Parsons: A White Loop

What a great way to spice up an otherwise routine CATA Bus ride: a 5-10 minute date with the Land-Grant Trophy. This would optimize student interaction with the trophy during its time in Happy Valley, and let the most amount of people admire its beauty. Plus, this would free up space on the non-trophy buses as everyone would be waiting for the trophy to come to their stop.

Of course, security and protective casing would follow the trophy throughout its journey- similar to the secret service.

Jared Raggi: Alumni Hall

Any spot would be perfect for the Land-Grant Trophy, but which would be the best? A rather plain room, Alumni Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center could use a little decoration. Placing this beauty front and center in this spacious room would exemplify just how amazing the Land-Grant Trophy is.

Plus, it would be a great recruiting tactic. From accepted student days to New Student Orientation, this beautiful piece of architecture would help seal the deal on a student wanting to come to Penn State.

