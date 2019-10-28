The Most Precious Penn State Babies & Kids: Part Three

Even though we may be a little biased, clearly Penn State has the cutest and most adorable little fanbase since we are back for another installment of your precious Penn State babies and kids.

Some of last week’s highlights included numerous Lion Shrine pictures and one six-year-old who follows Penn State’s rankings in the AP poll more closely than most students.

It’s time for part three of the cutest Penn State babies and kids, brought to you by overzealous alumni parents who are absolutely killing the game.

Lennon: Submitted by Kimberely Ducato (Class of 2011)

Lennon, now four years old, was destined to be a Penn State fan even before he was born. His mom and dad agreed to raise him as both a Penn State fan and Seahawks fan. He now loves to shout “We Are” to anyone who will listen.

Lucy: Submitted by Emily Rickens (Class of 2014) and Matthew Mosser

Lucy, now currently eight weeks old, was only 10 days old when her parents sat her down to watch her first Penn State game. Now she only has to wait until she’s just a tad bit older to see Beaver Stadium in person.

Quinn and Olivia: Submitted by Jared Glowaski

It doesn’t get much cuter than the sister duo of Quinn and Olivia at the Lion Shrine. Quinn, three years old, was born in 2016 just after Penn State Football’s record fell to 2-2. With the nine straight wins after that and a Big Ten Championship, her family is convinced she’s a good luck charm. Little sister Olivia is still waiting for her own championship. Perhaps it’ll be this year?

Taylor: Submitted by Kaly and Tyler (Class of 2007 and 2010)

That football is pretty much bigger than Taylor, who’s one month old, is, but this still takes the cake for the most precious photo we’ve seen in a while.

Anna Rose: Submitted by Renee and Mike Sosar

Anna Rose is only three years old, but we think she fits right in with the Penn State cheerleaders. Only 15 more years until she can try out for the team herself!

Macy: Submitted by Meredith and Matt Freeman (Class of 2014)

One-year-old Macy is the daughter of two former Penn State Majorette twirlers. She has been wearing blue and white since the day she was born, and is absolutely adorable — especially now that she has a baton in hand.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]