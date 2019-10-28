We Want To Hear Your Spooky Penn State Stories!
Ever been in the Stacks at night and felt a chill in the air? How about walking through campus at night and seeing a shadow that isn’t yours? Of course, there’s the inevitable dorm elevator experience when it opens on the floor of a button you most certainly did not press.
Regardless of what your creepy Penn State stories are, we want to hear them! Halloween is just a few days away after all, and with fall in full swing, campus is spookier than ever.
Send us your spooky Penn State stories and any additional photos to [email protected] to be featured on our website.
