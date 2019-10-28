We Want To Hear Your Spooky Penn State Stories!

Ever been in the Stacks at night and felt a chill in the air? How about walking through campus at night and seeing a shadow that isn’t yours? Of course, there’s the inevitable dorm elevator experience when it opens on the floor of a button you most certainly did not press.

Regardless of what your creepy Penn State stories are, we want to hear them! Halloween is just a few days away after all, and with fall in full swing, campus is spookier than ever.

Send us your spooky Penn State stories and any additional photos to [email protected] to be featured on our website.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Dana June Nunemacher Dana June is a freshman from Northeastern PA that is majoring in journalism. She loves unsweetened iced tea and would love to have a debate on how sweet tea is trash. Ask Dana June about storming the field during the 2016 White Out since that was her peak. You can send any memes or ice cream flavor suggestions to @DanaNunemacher on Twitter or email her at [email protected]

No. 6 Penn State Football Dominates Michigan State 28-7 In Miserable Conditions The Nittany Lions beat the Spartans in just about every phase of the game Saturday afternoon to improve to an 8-0 record on the season.