PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

We Want To Hear Your Spooky Penn State Stories!

Staff | Onward State
By Dana June Nunemacher
10/28/19 4:09 am

Ever been in the Stacks at night and felt a chill in the air? How about walking through campus at night and seeing a shadow that isn’t yours? Of course, there’s the inevitable dorm elevator experience when it opens on the floor of a button you most certainly did not press.

Regardless of what your creepy Penn State stories are, we want to hear them! Halloween is just a few days away after all, and with fall in full swing, campus is spookier than ever.

Send us your spooky Penn State stories and any additional photos to [email protected] to be featured on our website.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Dana June Nunemacher

Dana June is a freshman from Northeastern PA that is majoring in journalism. She loves unsweetened iced tea and would love to have a debate on how sweet tea is trash. Ask Dana June about storming the field during the 2016 White Out since that was her peak. You can send any memes or ice cream flavor suggestions to @DanaNunemacher on Twitter or email her at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Dana June

The Best ‘Nittany Lion’ Swag Gone Wrong

Penn State apparel is the best type of apparel and the Nittany Lion is the best type of lion. However, some things are better left alone or apart.

Sam Ficken Stickin’ It Out In NFL And Shining With Jets

School Of Theatre To Perform ‘She Kills Monsters’ At Playhouse Theatre

No. 6 Penn State Football Dominates Michigan State 28-7 In Miserable Conditions

The Nittany Lions beat the Spartans in just about every phase of the game Saturday afternoon to improve to an 8-0 record on the season.

Penn State’s Post-Michigan State Report Card

Penn State’s special teams unit and linebackers were excellent at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend