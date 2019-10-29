PSU news by
Esports Club To Host Overnight Tournament At The HUB

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Dana June Nunemacher
10/29/19 4:10 am

For nearly 24 hours this weekend, gamers of all skill levels will go head to head at the Penn State Esports Club’s annual marathon fall tournament. The tournament will begin at 8 p.m. November 1 and last until 4 p.m. November 2 at the HUB’s Alumni Hall.

The event features an overnight competition for various video games such as League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, and Super Smash Bros.

The club plans to give away gift cards to competition winners using money from its personal funding. In addition to the gift cards, the Esports Club will raffle off its own merch, as well as merch from companies like Tespa, Cooler Master, Twitch, RedBull, MSI, and Razer, who sponsor the group.

The event is free and open to the public. So, anyone who wants to pull an all-nighter in the name of video games is encouraged to attend. For more information, email the Esports club.

Dana June Nunemacher

Dana June is a freshman from Northeastern PA that is majoring in journalism. She loves unsweetened iced tea and would love to have a debate on how sweet tea is trash. Ask Dana June about storming the field during the 2016 White Out since that was her peak. You can send any memes or ice cream flavor suggestions to @DanaNunemacher on Twitter or email her at [email protected]

