PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

THON Dream Forward Campaign Raises $701,331.64 To Kick Off 2020 Total

Erin Sullivan | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
10/29/19 2:10 pm

In a grand total reveal in the HUB, THON announced that it raised $701,331.64 during the last 16 days as part of its first-ever Dream Forward Campaign.

The total exceeds THON’s goal of $500,000 for the campaign by nearly 50%. That amount equates to funding one research lab for a full month, 156 weeks of child life support, more than $4,000 in Four Diamonds family copays, and more than 1,000 hours of music therapy sessions.

The THON 5K earlier this month kicked off the new campaign, which replaced the One Day We Will Dance in Celebration THON Campaign. The One Day campaign lasted only a week long each year and raised nearly $1 million for THON in total.

We dance in 115!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Pat Chambers To Donate To THON For Every Student Season Ticket Sold

If the promise that THIS is the season for Penn State basketball wasn’t enough to get you ready for The Climb, perhaps doing it FTK will do it for you.

10 Questions With The Land-Grant Trophy

Hotel State College & Co. To Be Purchased By Former 76ers President Pat Croce’s Hospitality Company

Penn State-Minnesota To Kick Off At Noon

Penn State will appear on ABC for the fourth consecutive game when it takes on No. 13 Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium next week.

Chi Phi Fraternity House Vandalized Over Weekend

The Chi Phi fraternity house was vandalized in the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday when an unknown passerby threw a brick through the front door side window of the chapter house.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend