THON Dream Forward Campaign Raises $701,331.64 To Kick Off 2020 Total
In a grand total reveal in the HUB, THON announced that it raised $701,331.64 during the last 16 days as part of its first-ever Dream Forward Campaign.
The total exceeds THON’s goal of $500,000 for the campaign by nearly 50%. That amount equates to funding one research lab for a full month, 156 weeks of child life support, more than $4,000 in Four Diamonds family copays, and more than 1,000 hours of music therapy sessions.
The THON 5K earlier this month kicked off the new campaign, which replaced the One Day We Will Dance in Celebration THON Campaign. The One Day campaign lasted only a week long each year and raised nearly $1 million for THON in total.
