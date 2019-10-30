PSU news by
Penn State Abington Student Arrested, Suspected Of Making Threats To Campus Community

By Jim Davidson
10/30/19 12:46 pm

Penn State Police have arrested a Penn State Abington student who is suspected of making a threat that targeted members of the university community and forced the campus to close and issue a take shelter order last week.

Mohamed Alatmah was charged with terroristic threats, harassment, and disorderly conduct after police received an anonymous tip on October 23, according to a release. Penn State authorities collaborated with the Abington Township Police Department in the investigation.

Alatmah was arraigned the same day and is currently being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Lower Providence Township in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Penn State Abington closed its campus and told community members to shelter in place last Wednesday after a threat to the university was reported, and gave an all-clear signal after taking a person of interest into custody.

A Penn State Abington spokesperson confirmed that Alatma is suspected of making the threat that closed campus, has been temporarily suspended from Penn State, and is prohibited from entering all Penn State property.

Alatmah’s preliminary court hearing is scheduled for November 4, according to ABC News.

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State.

