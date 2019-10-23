Penn State Abington In Shelter In Place Due To Possible Threat

Update 12:40 p.m.: In a statement, Penn State Abington said the investigation was “out of an abundance of caution” and that police have a person of interest in custody. You can read the full statement below:

Out of an abundance of caution, Penn State Abington campus was closed today for a period of time as police investigated an anonymous tip of a potential threat submitted to police via an online form. Penn State police and local authorities resolved the situation, provided an all-clear to the community, and campus is reopening at 11:30 am. Classes and activities that start at 2 p.m. or after, will be held as scheduled.

Police have a person of interest in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Students who have been impacted by this incident can seek support through the campus Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS). Please contact Karen Gould 215-881-7577 by phone or [email protected]. The CAPS website address is: https://abington.psu.edu/counseling-psychological-services.

Faculty and staff who have been affected, should reach out to our Employee Assistance Program, at 866-799-2728, for help with counseling and other practical concerns.

The safety and well-being of our community is a priority at Penn State, and we will continue to monitor this situation and do all that we can to keep our campus safe.

Update 11:20 a.m.: Campus has reopened after police confirmed the threat is over. Classes will resume starting at 2 p.m.

PSU Abington Alert 05: Police announce all clear. The threat has ended. Campus has reopened. Classes beginning at or after 2:00 p.m. will be held as normal. — Penn State Abington (@PSUabington) October 23, 2019

Original story: Penn State Abington is taking shelter in place while police investigate a possible threat to campus Wednesday morning. Campus is closed, and classes are suspended for the time being.

Shortly after the investigation started, Abington Police tweeted that “We believe the community is safe.”

APD was notified of a possible threat at at Penn State, Abington campus around 9:30AM. PSU Police is investigating this threat and APD is providing a support role. At this time we believe the community is safe. We will provide more information as it becomes available to us. pic.twitter.com/sEnp4XAlb0 — Abington Police (@AbingtonPolice) October 23, 2019

The Commonwealth campus sent out four separate warnings in an hour, telling followers to stay inside during the investigation.

PSU Abington Alert: Campus will be closed until further notice while police investigate a possible threat. If you are on campus, shelter in place. — Penn State Abington (@PSUabington) October 23, 2019

PSU Abington Alert 02: Classes are suspended. Please do not come to campus. — Penn State Abington (@PSUabington) October 23, 2019

PSU Abington Alert 03: If on campus, please remain inside or get inside a building. — Penn State Abington (@PSUabington) October 23, 2019

PSU Abington Alert 04: Police are actively investigating. Please continue to shelter in place until further notice. — Penn State Abington (@PSUabington) October 23, 2019

Abington’s township and campus police directed Onward State to Penn State Police at University Park, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

