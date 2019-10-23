PSU news by
Penn State Abington In Shelter In Place Due To Possible Threat

Ethan Kasales | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
10/23/19 11:05 am

Update 12:40 p.m.: In a statement, Penn State Abington said the investigation was “out of an abundance of caution” and that police have a person of interest in custody. You can read the full statement below:

Out of an abundance of caution, Penn State Abington campus was closed today for a period of time as police investigated an anonymous tip of a potential threat submitted to police via an online form. Penn State police and local authorities resolved the situation, provided an all-clear to the community, and campus is reopening at 11:30 am. Classes and activities that start at 2 p.m. or after, will be held as scheduled.


Police have a person of interest in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
Students who have been impacted by this incident can seek support through the campus Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS). Please contact Karen Gould 215-881-7577 by phone or [email protected]. The CAPS website address is: https://abington.psu.edu/counseling-psychological-services.


Faculty and staff who have been affected, should reach out to our Employee Assistance Program, at 866-799-2728, for help with counseling and other practical concerns.


The safety and well-being of our community is a priority at Penn State, and we will continue to monitor this situation and do all that we can to keep our campus safe.

Update 11:20 a.m.: Campus has reopened after police confirmed the threat is over. Classes will resume starting at 2 p.m.

Original story: Penn State Abington is taking shelter in place while police investigate a possible threat to campus Wednesday morning. Campus is closed, and classes are suspended for the time being.

Shortly after the investigation started, Abington Police tweeted that “We believe the community is safe.”

The Commonwealth campus sent out four separate warnings in an hour, telling followers to stay inside during the investigation.

Abington’s township and campus police directed Onward State to Penn State Police at University Park, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's managing editor

