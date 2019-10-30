Sexual Assault Reported At Lasch Building During 2000s
Penn State Police received a report of sexual assault on Tuesday that resulted in four charges from incidents that allegedly occurred at Penn State football’s Lasch Building during the 2000s.
The reported assault allegedly happened sometime between June 1, 2000 and September 30, 2010 and involved an offender known by the victim, who was identified as a “visitor.” Charges include two attempts of rape and two statutory rape offenses.
The charges’ 36B sex offense classification indicates that the incidents involved non-forcible sexual intercourse with a person who is under the statutory age of consent.
No further details are available at this time. When contacted, Penn State Police and the university didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
In 2012, former Penn State football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts of child abuse, some of which involved incidents at the Lasch Building during this period in the 2000s.
We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
P.S. I Love You: A Letter Of Thanks To The Harry Potter Room
The Harry Potter Room is my lighthouse on a stormy night, calling me home when my work just keeps piling up.
What The NCAA Board Of Governors’ Unanimous Vote On Student-Athletes’ Names, Images, & Likenesses Means
The NCAA didn’t actually change anything by announcing its consideration of rule changes regarding student-athletes’ names, images, and likenesses, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction in the fight for their rights.
Urban Meyer: Penn State’s Offensive Speed, Spacing Is ‘The Ultimate’ In Big Ten Alongside Ohio State
Send this to a friend
Comments