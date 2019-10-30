PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Penn State

Sexual Assault Reported At Lasch Building During 2000s

Staff | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
10/30/19 2:15 pm

Penn State Police received a report of sexual assault on Tuesday that resulted in four charges from incidents that allegedly occurred at Penn State football’s Lasch Building during the 2000s.

The reported assault allegedly happened sometime between June 1, 2000 and September 30, 2010 and involved an offender known by the victim, who was identified as a “visitor.” Charges include two attempts of rape and two statutory rape offenses.

The charges’ 36B sex offense classification indicates that the incidents involved non-forcible sexual intercourse with a person who is under the statutory age of consent.

No further details are available at this time. When contacted, Penn State Police and the university didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

In 2012, former Penn State football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts of child abuse, some of which involved incidents at the Lasch Building during this period in the 2000s.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Antonio Shelton Suspended For Minnesota Game

Shelton was suspended after he allegedly spit at a Michigan State player in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game.

THON Dream Forward Campaign Raises $701,331.64 To Kick Off 2020 Total

Pat Chambers To Donate To THON For Every Student Season Ticket Sold

P.S. I Love You: A Letter Of Thanks To The Harry Potter Room

The Harry Potter Room is my lighthouse on a stormy night, calling me home when my work just keeps piling up.

What The NCAA Board Of Governors’ Unanimous Vote On Student-Athletes’ Names, Images, & Likenesses Means

The NCAA didn’t actually change anything by announcing its consideration of rule changes regarding student-athletes’ names, images, and likenesses, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction in the fight for their rights.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend