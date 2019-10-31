Penn State Halloween Costume Of The Year: Ice God Jake Zembiec
Jake Zembiec is truly having a moment for Penn State football this fall. His mustachioed, iced-out sideline presence has become a cult icon and drawn the attention of Nittanyville, TV broadcasters, and fans across the nation.
His look has inspired banners, t-shirts, memes, and now, the
hottest coldest DIY Halloween costume of the year. All you need to take Spooky SZN by storm as the Ice God himself is a red Penn State hat, a Penn State dad golf shirt, a fake mustache , and of course, chains on chains on chains on chains.
Halloweekend hasn’t even officially hit State College, but fans of all ages have already sported the look this year. Here are some of the best we’ve seen.
October 27, 2019
Need to shout out my jeweler #slatt #PSU pic.twitter.com/iWfUIekOIr— A.K. S…….worth (@pistol_whip717) October 27, 2019
