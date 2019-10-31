PSU news by
Penn State Halloween Costume Of The Year: Ice God Jake Zembiec

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
10/31/19 4:00 am

Jake Zembiec is truly having a moment for Penn State football this fall. His mustachioed, iced-out sideline presence has become a cult icon and drawn the attention of Nittanyville, TV broadcasters, and fans across the nation.

His look has inspired banners, t-shirts, memes, and now, the hottest coldest DIY Halloween costume of the year. All you need to take Spooky SZN by storm as the Ice God himself is a red Penn State hat, a Penn State dad golf shirt, a fake mustache , and of course, chains on chains on chains on chains.

Halloweekend hasn’t even officially hit State College, but fans of all ages have already sported the look this year. Here are some of the best we’ve seen.

View this post on Instagram

Congrats to all our winners tonight!!! @panase31 aka the drip god @jakezembiec wins the 40” tv!!!! • Next costume contest is on Oct 31!!!!

A post shared by Champs Downtown (@champspennstate) on

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's managing editor

