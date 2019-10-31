Penn State Halloween Costume Of The Year: Ice God Jake Zembiec

Jake Zembiec is truly having a moment for Penn State football this fall. His mustachioed, iced-out sideline presence has become a cult icon and drawn the attention of Nittanyville, TV broadcasters, and fans across the nation.

His look has inspired banners, t-shirts, memes, and now, the hottest coldest DIY Halloween costume of the year. All you need to take Spooky SZN by storm as the Ice God himself is a red Penn State hat, a Penn State dad golf shirt, a fake mustache , and of course, chains on chains on chains on chains.

Halloweekend hasn’t even officially hit State College, but fans of all ages have already sported the look this year. Here are some of the best we’ve seen.

Wanted to make sure you saw this @jakezembiec pic.twitter.com/qOqUNkPiab — Bret Thompson (@Thompson1402) October 28, 2019

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

P.S. I Love You: A Letter Of Thanks To The Harry Potter Room The Harry Potter Room is my lighthouse on a stormy night, calling me home when my work just keeps piling up.