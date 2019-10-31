Penn State To Face Ohio State In ‘Tackle Hunger Giving Challenge’

As Penn State football prepares to take on Ohio State next month in a game that could determine the division, the universities will compete off the field as well in the first-ever Tackle Hunger Giving Challenge, according to a release.

The schools will compete to see which can donate the most $5 gifts to their respective campus food pantries to tackle student food insecurity, which affects over one third of all college students in the country. The competition will begin at midnight on Sunday, November 17 and run until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, November 23, the day of the game between the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes.

Donors from students to alumni and beyond can make unlimited contributions to the cause. Each contribution of $5 will provide between 20 and 25 meals for students in need or go toward other supplies like toiletries and paper products.

“This is a unique and exciting challenge,” Rich Bundy, vice president for Penn State development and alumni relations said in the release. “Yes, it’s a chance to compete with our football rival — especially leading up to our team’s meeting in Columbus. But more importantly, we are shedding light on the personal hardships than can compromise our students’ education, and we are raising critical support to help Penn Staters stay in school and earn their degrees.”

If you’re interested in participating, you can find more information about the challenge here. You can directly make donations via the website or by texting “BEATOSU” to 71777. If you have any questions, you can contact the Office of Annual Giving at (814) 863-2052.

About the Author

Andy Mollenauer Andy is a writer for Onward State, a senior majoring in journalism, and a die-hard Wisconsin pro sports fan despite being from our nation's capital. His taste in music is absolute garbage, ranging from Bon Jovi to Slipknot to Avril Lavigne. If you want to talk sports or share memes and cute photos of French bulldogs, email him at [email protected]