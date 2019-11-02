Penn State Men’s Soccer Ranked No. 11 In NCAA Top 16

Penn State men’s soccer was ranked No. 11 in the NCAA Top 16 ranking reveal Friday. The poll, compiled by the men’s soccer Division I selection committee, mirrors the RPI in basketball and the CFP ranking in football.

Penn State (10-2-3, 5-1-1 Big Ten) are currently second in the Big Ten with a chance to win the conference on Sunday, when they play their final match of the regular season against Rutgers. The ranking by no means solidifies the Nittany Lions in the final tournament, but the team’s selection comes at the closing stages of what has been a Renaissance season for the Nittany Lions.

Head coach Jeff Cook’s side is currently No. 16 in the Coaches Poll, No. 15 in TopDrawerSoccer’s Division I poll, and No. 10 in the RPI. However, placing No. 11 with the voters that matter on Selection Monday may be the most important compliment the team has received all year.

Two other Big Ten teams made the poll. Indiana placed at No. 10, just one spot ahead of the Nittany Lions after beating them 3-1 at Jeffrey Field last month. No. 14 Maryland rounded out the conference’s participation in the poll. The Terrapins visited Jeffrey Field last Tuesday, and fell victim to a three goal comeback victory for Penn State.

No. 6 UCF and No. 9 Stanford are the other teams Penn State has played within the poll. The final tournament selection, in which the committee will name the 48 teams chosen to compete in the College Cup, will take place on November 18th.

