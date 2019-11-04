PSU news by
Penn State Wrestling To Face Rutgers At Madison Square Garden In 2021

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
11/4/19 12:23 pm

The greatest wrestling program in the world will compete in the greatest city in the world and the World’s Most Famous Arena during the winter of 2021, the Big Ten announced Monday.

Penn State wrestling will face Rutgers as part of the Big Ten Super Saturday at Madison Square Garden on January 30, 2021.

The dual will be part of a double-header that will also include a basketball game between Rutgers and Michigan State. Times have yet to be announced, but given the scheduling rotation, the dual is expected to count as an away dual for Penn State.

This match-up will be the Nittany Lions’ first trip to Madison Square Garden since the 2016 NCAA Championships, which they won on the backs of individual titles from Zain Retherford and Nico Megaludis.

Big Ten Super Saturday debuted in 2016 and has hosted double-headers at the Garden of wrestling, basketball, and hockey. Penn State last participated in the event last season when the men’s hockey team beat Michigan 5-2. Men’s basketball and hockey were part of the inaugural event in 2016. This is the first time Penn State wrestling will be featured.

Penn State wrestling will begin its pursuit of a ninth national title in ten years this Sunday against Navy at 2 p.m. in Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions will host Rutgers January 19 in a nationally-televised dual at Rec Hall.

