[Video] What It’s Like To Trick-Or-Treat As A College Student (In November)

For many college students nowadays, Halloween is more about celebrating in Fratland than trick-or-treating.

They might think they’re too “old” to go trick-or-treating or just recognize they can buy candy at the store for about as much money, if not less than what they’d spend on a costume. Coupled with spooky weather on Halloween night, it was guaranteed that the majority preferred to stay indoors.

However, Happy Valley’s Halloween was rescheduled for Saturday, November 2. Two of our first-year staffers jumped on the chance to join in on the fun and experience the festivities as newly-minted college students.

Dana Nunemacher

As someone who didn’t grow up in an area with sidewalks, my young days of trick-or-treating were limited. However, I imagine it was probably much more fun when I was 7.

The actual trick-or-treating part brought two struggles. The first was the fact it was actually November 2. State College trick-or-treating was moved to Saturday evening due to poor weather conditions on Halloween. Unfortunately, this change took away the authentic feeling of peak spooky season.

Also, I’m not sure if it’s because I am a rookie trick-or-treater or the fact that trick-or-treat night got pushed to two days after the original date, but it was difficult finding houses that were giving out candy. In the end, we found a handful of places.

Don’t get me wrong! I had a BLAST running around State College with my fellow Onward Staters in Pinterest-worthy Monsters Inc. costumes. But should college kids still be trick-or-treating? Maybe, but I’m sure there are ~other~ activities they would rather partake in.

Alysa Rubin

When Dana and I decided to run around the neighborhoods of State College and beg for candy spread some Halloween spirit, I wasn’t expecting much to come out of it.

Although we looked pretty sweet in our homemade Mike and Sully Monsters Inc. costumes, I was worried we looked too old. Would the adults turn us away because we weren’t kids?

I was pleasantly surprised to discover that wasn’t the case. At all of the houses we stopped at, the residents cheerfully handed us candy and thanked us for coming out to say hi.

However, the biggest surprise to me was definitely the lack of kids. Many of the residents we visited told us we were the first visitors they’d had all night. I’m pretty sure this was due to the date change. Although getting free candy was fun and all, it definitely didn’t have the Halloween vibes that I cherished so much as a kid.

Overall, I had a great time trick-or-treating. Next time though, I’ll probably just leave it to the kids.

