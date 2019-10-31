PSU news by
Centre County Placed Under Tornado Watch

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
10/31/19 4:03 pm

Centre County has been placed under a tornado watch until 12 a.m. Friday, November 1.

Penn State’s campus weather service warned the community primarily of heavy winds and rain, but indicated that isolated tornados could occur as well.

The storms are reportedly the result of a cold front that bears several severe storms, currently west of Centre County, moving east at high speeds. The advisory extends from north central Pennsylvania into Maryland, and more than 30 Pennsylvania counties were included in an alert issued by the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service also indicated that the storms would include winds exceeding 70 miles per hour.

A tornado warning would be issued if a tornado was spotted or indicated by weather radar, while a tornado emergency would be issued if the tornado was deemed a severe threat. Both alerts advise recipients to take shelter in the safest location possible.

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

