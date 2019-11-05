Clemson Fans Are Big Mad About Penn State’s First College Football Playoff Ranking

Penn State football appeared in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time when the Nittany Lions were announced as the No. 4 team in the first set of rankings of the year on Tuesday night.

Part of what propelled the Nittany Lions into the top four was reigning-national champion Clemson being left out at No. 5. Like Penn State, the Tigers, who have made the last four Playoffs, are also undefeated, but their best win is a win over then-No. 12 and now-unranked Texas A&M. The Tigers also barely pulled out a 21-20 win against UNC. Committee chair Rob Mullens praised the Nittany Lions’ strength of schedule as justification for their ranking.

“When you look at Penn State’s resume with wins over Michigan and Iowa, those are marquee wins. When you look across, Penn State has been very consistent,” he said shortly after the rankings were revealed.

Although more than a month remains before the Playoff field is set, Clemson fans were far from happy with the committee’s decision. And while we have no idea what the future holds for Penn State, for once, the Nittany Lions, victims of a snub of biblical proportions in 2016, were on the right side of the committee’s subjective, yet all-powerful decision-making.

Here’s the best Clemson loyalist reactions.

.@CFBPlayoff Penn State-Clemson on a neutral field and youre telling me Penn State would be the favorite. pic.twitter.com/dAHFeXv97W — Matt Castello (@mcastello32) November 6, 2019

they let penn state in over undefeated defendin champs clemson lmaoooo HUH — ++* love hurts ** + (@hunchobeckhamjr) November 6, 2019

Penn State over Clemson? You’ll tripping — Hunter Rose (@hunterrose249) November 6, 2019

Penn State over Clemson so egregious lmao — Jonah (@JshiffyDFS) November 6, 2019

HOW IS PENN STATE AHEAD OF CLEMSON. WHO THE HELL DOES THE NCAA HAVE VOTING FOR THIS SHIT. — Zach Neely (@clemsonzach21) November 6, 2019

& why tf is Penn state over Clemson ? — I Ain’t Average (@_TAYLORRmadeee) November 6, 2019

Dumb! As a Clemson fan with Minnesota family I hope the Gophers destroy Penn State. — Laura Fritz (@LauraFritz1) November 6, 2019

clemson and bama being so disrespected rn and its wrong. ohio st and lsu are overrated. penn state is softer than baby lotion — ya boy r3 (@gmorris_89) November 6, 2019

If you think Penn State is better than Clemson, Oklahoma, or Georgia…you’re an idiot. https://t.co/aijFEiqzr8 — B (@b_rev97) November 6, 2019

Penn State over Clemson!? Such GARBAGE — Ño Limits 26 (@BrickByBrick_KS) November 6, 2019

Bama belongs at 3, but Clemson not ahead Penn State? haha this committee is a joke — Coach Burdeshaw (@JC_Burdie) November 6, 2019

