Performing Arts Council To Host Fifth Annual A Cappella Sampler

George Liu | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
11/5/19 4:05 am

Penn State’s Performing Arts Council (PAC) will host its fifth annual A Cappella Sampler at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 6 in Schwab Auditorium.

The performance will showcase nine of Penn State’s a cappella groups, including Blue in the Face, The Coda Conduct, FANAA, None of the Above (NOTA), The Pennharmonics, Savoir Faire, Shades of Blue, The Singing Lions, and The Statesmen.

Unlike last year, there will not be a theme. However, PAC will be presenting the “Empower the Arts” grant to a student organization that empowers the arts.

“Each group brings a unique twist on popular music in everyday life,” said Kyle Feigenwinter, PAC’s a cappella ambassador. “All the performing groups have worked tremendously hard to put together a show-stopping performance that cannot be missed.”

The A Cappella Sampler is the first major event of the semester for PAC and is open to the public. The event is free to attend and tickets are not required in advance.

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English and one of Onward State's news editors.

