Pete Buttigieg Bus To Visit Penn State For Pop-Up Event November 6

The campaign of Democrat hopeful Pete Buttigieg will make a stop on campus Wednesday, November 6 for a “Pop-Up Pete” event.

Buttigieg’s campaign bus, known as the “Pete Bus” will be parked in the Porter North Lot from 2-2:45 p.m. and offer grassroots training and photo opportunities.

Porter North Lot is located outside Gate A of Beaver Stadium and next to Medlar Field.

You can sign up for the event here.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is one of 17 remaining Democrats in the race for the 2020 presidential election. He has built his platform around criminal justice reform, voting reform, sustainability, and empowering minorities.

The only other Democrat to visit Penn State on the campaign trail so far was Beto O’Rourke, who dropped out of the race last week.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.