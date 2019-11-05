Pete Buttigieg Bus To Visit Penn State For Pop-Up Event November 6
The campaign of Democrat hopeful Pete Buttigieg will make a stop on campus Wednesday, November 6 for a “Pop-Up Pete” event.
Buttigieg’s campaign bus, known as the “Pete Bus” will be parked in the Porter North Lot from 2-2:45 p.m. and offer grassroots training and photo opportunities.
Porter North Lot is located outside Gate A of Beaver Stadium and next to Medlar Field.
You can sign up for the event here.
Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is one of 17 remaining Democrats in the race for the 2020 presidential election. He has built his platform around criminal justice reform, voting reform, sustainability, and empowering minorities.
The only other Democrat to visit Penn State on the campaign trail so far was Beto O’Rourke, who dropped out of the race last week.
