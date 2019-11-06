Penn State Ring Ceremony to Honor Students

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.— The Penn State Alumni Association will host the 16th annual Penn State Ring Delivery Ceremony on Sunday, Nov, 17, 2019, at The Nittany Lion Inn.

The Ring Ceremony celebrates the achievements of Penn State students who have earned the right to wear the official ring by achieving fifth-semester standing or better. Students who have met this qualification and chosen to purchase their ring are presented their ring by officials of the Penn State Alumni Association, and this year, special guest speaker, two-time Olympian Mary Ellen Clark ’85.

Clark is a three-time Penn State All American in diving and a two-time Olympic bronze medal winner in the 10-meter platform. The Penn Stater magazine ranked Clark ninth on the list of Penn State’s 100 greatest athletes.

The Penn State ring was designed by both students and faculty and does not change from year to year. Its design incorporates various elements of Penn State traditions, such the Four Diamonds of THON, the “Palmer” paw, elms leaves, and Old Main.

For more information on the ring program or ceremony, or to register to attend, please contact Heather Wolfe at [email protected] or 814-404-0989.

