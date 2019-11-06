PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Press Releases

Penn State Ring Ceremony to Honor Students

By Sponsored Content
11/6/19 3:00 am

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.— The Penn State Alumni Association will host the 16th annual Penn State Ring Delivery Ceremony on Sunday, Nov, 17, 2019, at The Nittany Lion Inn.

The Ring Ceremony celebrates the achievements of Penn State students who have earned the right to wear the official ring by achieving fifth-semester standing or better. Students who have met this qualification and chosen to purchase their ring are presented their ring by officials of the Penn State Alumni Association, and this year, special guest speaker, two-time Olympian Mary Ellen Clark ’85.

Clark is a three-time Penn State All American in diving and a two-time Olympic bronze medal winner in the 10-meter platform. The Penn Stater magazine ranked Clark ninth on the list of Penn State’s 100 greatest athletes.

The Penn State ring was designed by both students and faculty and does not change from year to year. Its design incorporates various elements of Penn State traditions, such the Four Diamonds of THON, the “Palmer” paw, elms leaves, and Old Main.

For more information on the ring program or ceremony, or to register to attend, please contact Heather Wolfe at [email protected] or 814-404-0989.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Sponsored Content

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Sponsored

Otto’s, Barrel 21, and Hofbrau Pizza Forge Innovative Partnership

Otto’s Pub and Brewery and Barrel 21 Distillery are pleased to announce that, moving forward, they will be the exclusive alcohol beverage suppliers to Hofbrau Pizza of Bellefonte, one of the oldest Italian restaurants in Central Pennsylvania.

Calling All Spring 2020 European Study Abroad Students: bus2alps is Giving Away an Entire Semester of FREE TRAVEL

HalloWine 5-K Run at Mount Nittany Winery

Penn State Football Ranked No. 4 In First College Football Playoff Top 25 Poll Of 2019

The Nittany Lions will begin this season as a top-five team in the College Football Playoff’s first rankings of the 2019 season.

Artist & Alum Tom Mosser Paints With Passion, Inspiration, And Footballs

“Nobody paints like you. Nobody draws quite like you. Take advantage of that uniqueness, and that perseverance factor.”

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend