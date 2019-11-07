Report: Jerry Sandusky Resentencing Delayed Again
Jerry Sandusky’s resentencing hearing will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 22 at the Centre County Courthouse after Judge Maureen Skerda pushed back its previous November 8 date, according to the Associated Press.
Sandusky’s defense lawyers and prosecutors reportedly filed a joint request for additional time to complete their arguments. Sandusky is expected to be in the courtroom according to the report.
This is the second time Sandusky’s resentencing has been pushed back. It was originally scheduled for September 23, and was postponed to November 8 last month. Skerda was assigned to the case after Judge John Foradora recused himself from the proceedings.
The Pennsylvania Superior Court ordered Sandusky’s resentencing after it found that mandatory minimum penalty guidelines had been improperly applied to his 45-count child sexual abuse conviction while denying him a new trial in February. Sandusky recently requested that a federal court review his original trial or release him from prison.
Sandusky is currently serving 30-60 years in state prison at the the State Correctional Institute at Laurel Highlands.
