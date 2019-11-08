Champs To Host Pop-Up Event At Pork & Beans In Pittsburgh On November 9 For Minnesota Game

Yet another victory for Pittsburgh foodies and Penn State fans alike: State College’s Champs Sports Grill/Downtown is coming to Pittsburgh on November 9 for the Minnesota game.

The bar and restaurant’s pop-up style event will take place at a restaurant in Pittsburgh called Pork & Beans, which is known for its Texas-inspired BBQ and smokehouse flavors. Pork & Beans is located at 136 6th St. in Pittsburgh, and the event will kick off at 11:30 ahead of the noon game in Minneapolis.

The event will feature Champs favorites, like its signature wings, egg rolls, Bloody Marys, and of course, dirty sprites. There will also be Champs merch and a live DJ to keep energy levels high.

This isn’t the first time Champs has hosted a special event, so the pop-up will bring a little bit of home to Penn State alumni who now reside in enemy territory. But don’t worry, Champs Downtown will also be open for everyone else who will be in Happy Valley come game time.

About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore in DUS from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

