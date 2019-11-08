PSU news by
Champs To Host Pop-Up Event At Pork & Beans In Pittsburgh On November 9 For Minnesota Game

By Ryan Parsons
11/8/19 4:16 am

Yet another victory for Pittsburgh foodies and Penn State fans alike: State College’s Champs Sports Grill/Downtown is coming to Pittsburgh on November 9 for the Minnesota game.

View this post on Instagram

Proud to announce that we are partnering up with @porknbeans_pgh and popping- up in Pittsburgh for the PSU v Min game this Saturday!!! Hope to see you all there! #weare #champshive #statevseverybody #pittsburgh #popup #pennstate #pennstatefootball

A post shared by Champs Downtown (@champspennstate) on

The bar and restaurant’s pop-up style event will take place at a restaurant in Pittsburgh called Pork & Beans, which is known for its Texas-inspired BBQ and smokehouse flavors. Pork & Beans is located at 136 6th St. in Pittsburgh, and the event will kick off at 11:30 ahead of the noon game in Minneapolis.

The event will feature Champs favorites, like its signature wings, egg rolls, Bloody Marys, and of course, dirty sprites. There will also be Champs merch and a live DJ to keep energy levels high.

This isn’t the first time Champs has hosted a special event, so the pop-up will bring a little bit of home to Penn State alumni who now reside in enemy territory. But don’t worry, Champs Downtown will also be open for everyone else who will be in Happy Valley come game time.

